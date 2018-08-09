Bowlero offers free bowling on Saturday

Bowlero is celebrating National Bowling Day on Saturday with free bowling for guests who download “BowlMojis," the company’s free emoji sticker app, from the App store.

According to a news release, anyone with the “Bowlmojis” app on an iPhone will receive one free game of bowling, for up to four people.

The BowlMojis sticker pack is free to download and features more than 50 animated bowling emojis, including a bowling octopus, dancing pins and more.

Bowlero has three locations in South Florida: Bowlero Miami at 11401 NW 12th St.; Bowlero Davie at 8200 W. State Road 84; and Bowlero Jupiter at 350 Maplewood Drive.

To learn more, visit nationalbowlingday.com.

