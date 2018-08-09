Beauty school offers free cuts, styles for kids

Beauty Anatomy Institute in Pompano Beach is offering free haircuts for boys and hairstyles for girls through high school in August. The deal is also available to teachers with valid ID.

The free services are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays (10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.) and Fridays (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Customers must make an appointment at 954-972-0635 to take advantage of the deal.

This program is a part of Beauty Anatomy Institute’s Beauty of Philanthropy program, according to a news release. Beauty Anatomy Institute is at 1901 N. Federal Highway on the second floor of the Pompano Citi Centre in Pompano Beach.

