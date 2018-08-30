Buy 1 day, get 1 year in Jungle Island holiday deal

Jungle Island in Miami is rewarding its visitors with a year of free fun with every regular admission purchase this weekend.

From Saturday through Monday, regular admission tickets to the Watson Island attraction come with an annual pass to enjoy the animals, shows and new amenities the park has to offer.

The holiday weekend also features local DJs, a beach Excavation Site, an Arts & Crafts Outpost with take-home crafts for kids, face painting and tournaments at the park’s new Nerf foam-dart Battleground. There will also be expanded BBQ food offerings for sale at the park’s new Pink Flamingo Kitchen.

Jungle Island’s NeoSplash water slides and pools will be open and are free with general admission. The new SuperFlight skydiving experience and Escape Room attractions must be booked separately for additional fees.

The park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail in Miami. Visit jungleisland.com for more information.

