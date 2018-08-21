Kids eat free: Weekly deals in Broward County

Some nights, preparing, serving and cleaning up a family meal isn’t on the menu. Save yourself some time and money with “kids eat free” promotions that are offered throughout Broward County every week.

Some of the top kids deals in the county include promotions at Beef O’Brady’s, Bonefish Mac’s, Bru's Room, Duffy's Sports Grill, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Los Tacos, Miller's Ale House, Quarterdeck, Steak 'n' Shake and more.

Other deals, such as those at Applebee's and Carolina Ale House, offer kids meals for less than $2 with an adult purchase.

Click through the gallery to find the deals. Most are good for one free kids meal with each adult entree purchased, unless otherwise noted.

