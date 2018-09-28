South Florida Science Center opening $1.2 million outdoor expansion

A new outdoor space is opening Oct. 4 at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

The $1.2 million, 5-acre expansion includes the Fisher Family Science Trail and 15 interactive elements, including a splash pad and a bubble station.

Other permanent exhibits include a Gem Panning Station, Shark Tooth Excavation area, Human Sundial and a Sensory and Music station. The Physics Forest at the end of the trail has a giant Pendulum, which teaches the laws of motion, and a Bottle Rocket Launch Pad.

Solar trees and dinosaurs also make their home in the renovated backyard area.

Admission is included with Science Center tickets, which are priced through Oct. 12 at $15.95 for adults, $11.95 for ages 3-12.

When the center’s “Dinosaur Invasion” exhibit opens Oct. 13, prices will be $17.95 for adults and $13.95 for ages 3-12.

Get more information at 561-832-1988 or sfsciencecenter.org.

