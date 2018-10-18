Teal pumpkins send a signal: Non-food treats here

Wondering why you are seeing teal-colored pumpkins in Halloween store displays this year? The Teal Pumpkin Project, started in 2014, promotes awareness of food allergies and inclusion for all trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

Many Halloween candies have nuts or are made in a facility that also processes nuts, so trick-or-treating can put children with severe nut allergies at risk.

Families can include these at-risk children on Halloween night by displaying a teal pumpkin at their doors and handing out non-food treats, such as stickers, tattoos, spider or bat rings, toys or glow sticks.

Some also choose to hand out nut-free treats, such as popsicles, lollipops and pretzels from a separate bowl.

Handout A teal pumpkin sign or a teal pumpkin at the door signals allergy-friendly or non-food treats, part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. A teal pumpkin sign or a teal pumpkin at the door signals allergy-friendly or non-food treats, part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. (Handout)

Nut oils are present not only in Halloween candy but also some Halloween accessories, such as face paint, so families with teal pumpkins should read ingredients carefully to avoid bringing nuts or nut oils into contact with trick-or-treaters.

Teal pumpkins and teal-pumpkin signs can be purchased at many retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon. Families can also register their houses on the Teal Pumpkin Project Map at tealpumpkinproject.org/map.

You can download free signage and learn more at tealpumpkinproject.org.

CAPTION The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 CAPTION The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 CAPTION Productions are specially designed for individuals with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders. Productions are specially designed for individuals with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders. CAPTION The exhibit explores the extraordinary organisms that produce light, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other creatures that illuminate the depths of the oceans. The exhibit explores the extraordinary organisms that produce light, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other creatures that illuminate the depths of the oceans. CAPTION The Fort Lauderdale puppet parade marches through Himmarshee Village and ends at Revolution Live, with live music and dance shows. Puppet master Jim Hammond created the Florida Day of the Dead festival back in 2010. The Fort Lauderdale puppet parade marches through Himmarshee Village and ends at Revolution Live, with live music and dance shows. Puppet master Jim Hammond created the Florida Day of the Dead festival back in 2010. CAPTION Carnival Cruise Line celebrates new Horizon ship in Miami. Carnival Cruise Line celebrates new Horizon ship in Miami.

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

ALSO

South Florida family events

Halloween events in South Florida