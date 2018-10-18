Teal pumpkins send a signal: Non-food treats here

Wondering why you are seeing teal-colored pumpkins in Halloween store displays this year? The Teal Pumpkin Project, started in 2014, promotes awareness of food allergies and inclusion for all trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Many Halloween candies have nuts or are made in a facility that also processes nuts, so trick-or-treating can put children with severe nut allergies at risk.
Families can include these at-risk children on Halloween night by displaying a teal pumpkin at their doors and handing out non-food treats, such as stickers, tattoos, spider or bat rings, toys or glow sticks.
Some also choose to hand out nut-free treats, such as popsicles, lollipops and pretzels from a separate bowl.
Nut oils are present not only in Halloween candy but also some Halloween accessories, such as face paint, so families with teal pumpkins should read ingredients carefully to avoid bringing nuts or nut oils into contact with trick-or-treaters.
Teal pumpkins and teal-pumpkin signs can be purchased at many retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon. Families can also register their houses on the Teal Pumpkin Project Map at tealpumpkinproject.org/map.