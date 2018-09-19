Kids fun this weekend: Free museums and parks, Riverwalk Fall Festival

The Smithsonian Free Museum Day highlights this weekend, along with the Fee-Free Day at national parks. The events give families in South Florida the chance to enjoy Everglades National Park for free, along with museums and zoos such as Zoo Miami, Young at Art children’s museum in Davie and other museums. No coupon is needed for the national parks, but visitors must print a free pass for two to the participating museum of their choice by visiting smithsonianmag.com.

There are plenty of other events Saturday, including the Riverwalk Fall Festival, the Palm Beach STEAM Fest and a Hispanic Heritage Festival in Miramar.

Our picks for the top family events of the weekend include the following:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Celebration, Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Celebrate Harry Potter with activities for kids of all ages. Online registration is requested for each attendee. Costumes encouraged. Free. Alvin Sherman Library, Research, and Information Technology Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. https://bit.ly/2PO5o7w

MIAMI CHILDREN'S MUSEUM Kidscape Village features interactive daily experiences and encounter in a local community setting. Kidscape Village features interactive daily experiences and encounter in a local community setting. (MIAMI CHILDREN'S MUSEUM)

Free Third Fridays at Miami Children's Museum, Friday, 4-8 p.m. Visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Please leave strollers at home or in the car. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org

Funtastic Friday and ArtsPark Movie Night, Friday, 5-10 p.m. Enjoy a DJ, inflatable bounce houses, games, and arts and crafts 5-8 p.m. The movie “D2: The Mighty Ducks” (PG) starts at 8 p.m. Free; lawn seating available. The ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle, downtown Hollywood. hollywoodfl.org

Laser Fridays, Friday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, and from Beyonce to the Beatles, music from great artists is fused with old-school laser light visuals. $8-$10. Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org

Movie Daze & Food Truck Frenzy, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Pack your chairs and blankets and enjoy a variety of food truck vendors and a free movie at Riviera Beach’s Bicentennial Park. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Bicentennial Park, 190 E. 13th St, Riviera Beach. rbcra.com/events-calendar

NWS Open House, Saturday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Get a sneak peek at the upcoming New World Center season, plus enjoy beach clean-ups, Zumba, self-defense classes, yoga, DOGA (yoga with dogs), scavenger hunts, face painting, a photo booth, an art station, vendors, behind-the-scenes tours and short performances. Children’s activities from Miami Children’s Museum and free health screenings by Baptist Health. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach. nws.edu/

Kids Club Clay Crafts, Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Kids craft while parents shop at participating Michaels stores. Sign up in-store or online. Parent or guardian must remain in store during the event. $2 for ages 3 and up, $5 for ages 6 and up, includes supplies. michaels.com/classes

Jennifer Lett / Sun Sentinel Zoo Miami invites guests to cool off in FPL's Cooling Cube, a liquid nitrogen box, on Saturday. Zoo Miami invites guests to cool off in FPL's Cooling Cube, a liquid nitrogen box, on Saturday. (Jennifer Lett / Sun Sentinel)

Cooling Station at Zoo Miami, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Beat the summer heat at Florida Power & Light Company’s Cooling Station at Zoo Miami’s Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day event. Chill out by walking into a larger-than-life ice cube that refreshes with music and a blast of liquid nitrogen. Free. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. smithsonianmag.com

Palm Beach STEAM Fest 2018, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Family-friendly event for ages preschool to 12th grade with activities and concepts for creative and fun problem-solving, including a Tinkering Station, the Marvelous Maker Machine, botany, math games, Touch-a-Sheep-Brain, fossils and more. Free. Palm Beach State College, 4200 Congress Ave., Lake Worth. palmbeachstate.edu/events/steam-fest

“Ronia the Robber's Daughter,” Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Young Ronia is raised and loved by her family, who happen to be a band of robbers. Everything changes when she encounters the impetuous son of a rival band of robbers. For ages 9 and up. Children under 18 free with adult admission of $15. FAU's Theatre Lab at Parliament Hall, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. bit.ly/2xucDtO

Dining With Etikat Book Launch, Saturday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Learn proper protocol and have your picture taken with Etikat, the adorable feline mascot, who teaches table manners. Free. Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables. bit.ly/2xrycw1

Fall for the Arts Open House, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Open house for Arts Garage’s upcoming youth and adult art classes including acting, DIY crafts, voice lessons and more. Enjoy food and drinks and win prizes. Free. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave, Delray Beach. http://bit.ly/AGOpenHouse

Riverwalk Fall Festival, Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Enjoy carnival-themed games, competitions, face painting, train rides, live music, vendors and food trucks in a free, pet-friendly family festival at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Pets must be leashed. goriverwalk.com