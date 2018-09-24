Take a ride on the Polar Express on Brightline this holiday season

Tickets are on sale now for The Polar Express train coming to Fort Lauderdale this year, taking passengers on a one-hour ride on Brightline to meet Santa and experience the magical journey portrayed in the hit film “The Polar Express.”

From Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, guests will be able to board the specially decorated Brightline train with their golden tickets, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies served by dancing chefs, and read along with Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s book about the magical train.

Santa will then board the train to give each guest their first gift of Christmas, a keepsake silver sleigh bell. Guests can enjoy caroling and other holiday activities led by train attendants on the return trip.

Polar Express trains depart at 10 a.m., 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 11. Passengers should arrive one hour before departure to park, go through security and check in at Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale Station, 101 NW Secnd Ave. Activities will be provided inside the station for guests waiting to board, and boarding begins 20 minutes before departure. Guests are encouraged to wear appropriate pajamas for the journey.

Most Polar Express seating is arranged in rows of two seats on each side (two cars have a two-one configuration), and each seat has a tray for hot chocolate and cookies. Table seats, which face each other, can also be purchased in parties of two or four at an adult rate. Guests can choose those seats during checkout.

Tickets, which vary based on departure time, are $55-$75 for adults and $50-$70 for children, plus fees and taxes. The experience is the same for each guest, regardless of ticket price. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ftlthepolarexpressride.com.

