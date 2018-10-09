Brick or Treat: 7 reasons to go to Legoland’s Halloween party

October has arrived, along with everything ghosts, ghouls and pumpkin. Theme parks throughout Florida break out spooky and scary events for the season, including Brick or Treat at the theme park closest to South Florida: Legoland.

Unlike some other Halloween events, Brick or Treat is not a specially ticketed event. All Legoland parkgoers can enjoy the festivities, which run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Florida residents should note, however, that Legoland’s new Seasonal Play Pass is not valid on special event weekends.

Legoland’s Brick or Treat is also open on Halloween, but without the shows and fireworks that are included on weekends. For more information go to Legoland.com/Florida.

Here’s a look at what to expect inside the park.

Character experiences

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Legoland Florida visitors can pose for pictures alongside some great seasonal figures on Brick or Treat weekends, including a Lego mad scientist. Legoland Florida visitors can pose for pictures alongside some great seasonal figures on Brick or Treat weekends, including a Lego mad scientist. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Visitors can pose for pictures alongside some great seasonal figures at Legoland, such as a Lego witch, mad scientist, Lord Vampyre, Spider Lady and a mummy. Guests can also grab giant guitar props and pose for a photograph with Frankenstein and a Monster Rock band. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lego Candy Scavenger Hunt

Peter Lockley / PHOTO/LEGOLAND Florida, Merlin Entertainments Group Brick or Treat guests can find the Lego candy corn hidden throughout the Lego Miniland to win a prize. Brick or Treat guests can find the Lego candy corn hidden throughout the Lego Miniland to win a prize. (Peter Lockley / PHOTO/LEGOLAND Florida, Merlin Entertainments Group)

Pick up a form outside the Studio Store and then find the giant Lego candy corn hidden throughout the Lego Miniland at the center of the park. This is a great way to keep kids moving through the exhibit, which is filled with buttons that turn on engines, spray water, play music and more. Just challenge your little one to find the next candy corn, and he’ll stop trying to squirt his sister … if you’re lucky. Once you’ve found all the candy, return your form to claim a special Brick-or-Treat brick and enter to win a grand prize. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Special brick builds

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Lego fans can help build a giant spider, venomous snake and Halloween mosaic in building stations set up throughout Legoland. Lego fans can help build a giant spider, venomous snake and Halloween mosaic in building stations set up throughout Legoland. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Lego fans can help build a giant spider, venomous snake and Halloween mosaic in building stations set up throughout the park. The best things about the stations is their proximity to stores and playgrounds so some family members can shop or play while others build. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Minifigures and costumes

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Legoland has special build-your-own minifigures geared for the season. Legoland has special build-your-own minifigures geared for the season. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

The “Be A Minifigure” Costume Shop has plenty of costumes for guests of all sizes, plus special build-your-own minifigures geared for the season. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Live shows

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Singing, dancing and free candy are featured in Legoland’s new stage show “A Candy-Coated Curse.” Singing, dancing and free candy are featured in Legoland’s new stage show “A Candy-Coated Curse.” (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Singing, dancing and free candy are featured in Legoland’s new stage show “A Candy-Coated Curse” outside Ninjago World. If your kids are bugging you to go trick-or-treating but the trail isn’t open yet, this is a good way to get them a fix and give everyone a chance to sit down for 15 minutes. 1:45-5:45 p.m.

Brick or Treat Trail

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Kids can grab a treat bag and take a short stroll down a path lined with snack and candy stations at Legoland's Brick or Treat. Kids can grab a treat bag and take a short stroll down a path lined with snack and candy stations at Legoland's Brick or Treat. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Kids can grab a treat bag (one per child only) and take a short stroll down a path lined with snack and candy stations, enjoying live entertainment by a couple of scarecrows and an assortment of Lego-built characters, including Dracula, Frankenstein, a werewolf, a mummy and several spiders. I was warned about the overload of sugar distributed in years past, but the candy haul isn’t too much (less than 20 pieces), and the trail includes several healthier options such as a KIND bar, juice and yogurt. 4-7 p.m.

Fireworks

Chip Litherland / LEGOLAND Florida / Merlin Entertainments Group, Chip Litherland The Lego fireworks spectacular at the end of the evening was our favorite part of Brick or Treat. The Lego fireworks spectacular at the end of the evening was our favorite part of Brick or Treat. (Chip Litherland / LEGOLAND Florida / Merlin Entertainments Group, Chip Litherland)

The Tale of Pirates’ Cove, A Fireworks Spectacular, is the final event of the evening and also the best, thanks to special viewing glasses distributed free at the viewing stadium at Pirate’s Cove. The glasses turn regular fireworks into explosions of brick, and a narrative about Captain Dreadbeard’s mission to save Pirate’s Cove adds to the fun. It’s a mad rush for the exit after the show, but pause in front of the Jammin’ Jack-O’-Lanterns stationed close to the exit for a “Thriller” serenade. 8 p.m.

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel The Jammin’ Jack-O’-Lanterns inside Legoland give a “Thriller” serenade. The Jammin’ Jack-O’-Lanterns inside Legoland give a “Thriller” serenade. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

