Score swag and fun during the Panthers’ Summer Reading Tour

Get the kids excited about summer reading with special guest appearances from NHL Florida Panthers’ broadcasters, alumni and Stanley C. Panther, as well as a visit from the Panther Patrol, a video game truck, corn hole, giant Jenga and more, at various Broward County library events this summer.

The Panthers plan to visit the following library branches in July and August: Southwest Regional Library, Pompano Beach Library, Dania Beach Paul DeMaio, Carver Ranches, Deerfield Beach Percy White, the African-American Research Library & Culture Center and more.

Go online for all dates and locations, and to download an exclusive Florida Panthers bookmark: nhl.com/panthers/community/readingtour.

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

