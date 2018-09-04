Giveaway: 'Smallfoot' advanced screening

Enter for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to an advanced screening of "Smallfoot" in Delray Beach on Sept. 22

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, "Smallfoot" turns a myth upside down when a bright young yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist — a human. News of this "smallfoot" throws the simple yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery. "Smallfoot" stars Channing Tatum and James Corden.

See the movie at a special advanced screening on Saturday, Sept. 22, in Delray Beach.

In theaters Sept. 28, 2018.



For more information, visit http://smallfootmovie.com.



Giveaway ends Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. One entry per person. Winner will be notified by email and must confirm residence in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County to receive prize. Prize will be emailed to the winner. Winners of South Florida Parenting prizes awarded in the past 6 months (on or after March 18, 2018) are not eligible to win.



By entering this sweepstakes, you agree to receive our weekly South Florida Parenting newsletter. Each week, we’ll drop into your inbox all the fun local things to do with the family, great budget friendly offer and deals, latest parenting trends and more.



