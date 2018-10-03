Fun planned at the farm during annual Pony Jail ’n' Bale

Children and families can enjoy a day of play during the annual Pony Jail ‘n’ Bale fundraiser on Oct. 14 for Tomorrow’s Rainbow, a nonprofit organization in Coconut Creek that helps children deal with grief.

Select leaders in Broward County will be “jailed” with a “grief counselor” – one of the farm’s signature animals – to raise funds for the program, which is offered for free to kids after the death of a parent or loved one. Tomorrow’s Rainbow has nine miniature horses, two full-size horses, two miniature donkeys, two goats and one pig.

Guests can visit the animals during the event, snap photos on “Selfie Row” and enjoy a bounce house, dunk tank, music, a pie-eating contest, panning for gold, Manure Madness and other games. Waste Management will host Pennies in a Haystack, matching a dollar for each penny found up to $5,000.

“We're excited to be inviting families to the farm to enjoy a wonderful day filled with good old-fashioned fun," said Abby Mosher, the founder and executive director of Tomorrow’s Rainbow, in a news release.

Free popcorn and snow cones will be served, and guests can buy hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks to benefit Tomorrow’s Rainbow.

Entrance to the 12-3 p.m. event is $5 per person; parking is free. Tomorrow’s Rainbow is at 4341 NW 39th Ave. in Coconut Creek.

For more information, call 954-978-2390 or visit TomorrowsRainbow.org.

Marta Mikulan Martin / FPG Tomorrow's Rainbow, a nonprofit that helps children dealing with loss, hosts and annual western-themed festival called the Pony Jail 'N' Bale. Tomorrow's Rainbow, a nonprofit that helps children dealing with loss, hosts and annual western-themed festival called the Pony Jail 'N' Bale. (Marta Mikulan Martin / FPG)

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

ALSO

South Florida family events