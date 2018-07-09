Bring the baby! Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age' Day is Thursday

Build-A-Bear, that magical place where you can build and accessorize your own stuffed animal, is rewarding youth this week with a “Pay Your Age” Day on Thursday.

The deal is good in-store only (at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines, Coral Square in Coral Springs, The Mall at Wellington Green and The Falls in Miami) for members of its free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club.

The age-based price is good for any stuffed animal in the store (minimum price $1), but outfits and accessories such as lights, sounds and scents are sold separately.

Learn more about Build-A-Bear and sign up for the free Bonus Club at buildabear.com.

