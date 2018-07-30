Health departments offer free shots for kids

The Department of Health offers free immunizations for uninsured children, ages 4-18, as the new school year approaches, offering parents several locations to visit for free shots.

Some doctors also give free shots through the federal Vaccines for Children program.

In Broward County, appointments can be made at 954-467-4705 for free immunizations at two health centers in Fort Lauderdale and Margate. Families can also visit the Lauderhill Mall, 1267 NW 40 Ave., through Friday, Aug. 17, for free immunizations, including vaccines for HPV and meningitis. An immunization and family fun fair at the Lauderhill Mall is set for Saturday, Aug. 11.

A parent or legal guardian must be present and have child’s current immunization record to receive the shots. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.

The Department of Health in Palm Beach County offers free school shots through Aug. 17 at department health centers in West Palm Beach, Lantana and Belle Glade (appointments 561-625-5180 or 561-840-4568) and on board a mobile van. Get information and the van schedule at palmbeach.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/clinical-and-nutrition-services/immunizations/index.html.

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County offers free school shots at three health centers (appointments 786-845-0550). Get more information at miamidade.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/clinical-and-nutrition-services/immunizations/clinics/index.html.

