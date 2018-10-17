October family fests in South Florida

Fall festivals have arrived in South Florida, bringing plenty of costumed fun and trick-or-treating for kids. We’ve rounded up the region’s fall season events throughout the month of October and listed them by county to help families find the events that are right for them. Did we miss any? Submit your own event here. Palm Beach County Spookyville Oct. 19-21, Oct. 26-27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. Children 12 and under will dig Spookyville and its charming old fashion Halloween vibes. Collect candy, play games and make arts and crafts. Fridays 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. $10 includes trick-or-treating and kiddie rides. Parking is free. Yesteryear Village, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. southfloridafair.com Boo At The Zoo Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Enjoy trick-or-treating with more than 125,000 pieces of candy sponsored by FPL SolarNow. Trick-or-treat 10 a.m.-4p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Evening trick-or-treat is 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org Todd Roller / FPG Giant colorful robots scare visitors during Shriek Week at Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton. Giant colorful robots scare visitors during Shriek Week at Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton. (Todd Roller / FPG) Shriek Week Family-Friendly Halloween Event Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27, 6-11 p.m. Lite Nite for ages 5-12 on Oct. 25, 5-9 p.m. Experience an indoor Dreamy-Land Traveling Carnival haunted house, outdoor haunted walkthrough, shows, glow-in-the-dark carnival games, train rides, food, trick-or-treating and other family entertainment. Lite Nite offers the haunted house with brighter lighting, less intense scares and a less spooky soundtrack, and the second haunted walkthrough, Alien Lab, will be closed that night. Timed paid reservations required for the indoor haunted house, designed for ages 7-12. Reservations $6 through Oct. 5, then $9. Reserve early as times tend to sell out. An LED-lit stilt-walking "robots" & DJ show is planned the first weekend; magic shows with the Amazing Mr. A will be the second weekend. Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. starting October 6. Reserve at 561-347-3948 or sugarsandpark.org/shriek-week The Haunted Aquarium: Not-so-Spooky Spooktacular Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for a night of hayrides, campfire and s’mores, trick-or-treating, crafts and family fun. $3-$10, registration required. The River Center, 805 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. lrdrivercenter.org/haunted2018 Pumpkin Towne Pumpkin Patch Oct. 19-21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit a pumpkin patch where kids can enjoy bounce houses, hay bales for climbing, photo ops and other fun fall activities. Free. Wellington Green, 2585 State Road 7, Wellington. Also in Jupiter at Indiantown Road and Old Dixie Highway (U.S. 1). pumpkintowne.com Fall Festival at Bedners Farm Fresh Market Oct. 20-21, Oct. 27-28. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, pony rides for $5, and animal park admission for $10 featuring a petting area, exotic area, feeding area, camels and animal encounters with a sloth, lemur and kangaroo. Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bedner’s Market, 10066 Lee Road, Boynton Beach. bedners.com Pumpkin Patch Through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Pick put a pumpkin to purchase and enjoy face painting, refreshments and more. Admission is free. First United Methodist Church West Campus, 9087 Glades Road, Boca Raton. fumcbocaraton.org/pumpkin-patch/ Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m. Carnival games, firetruck hay rides, trunk-or-treating and character meet-and-greets. Free with a donation of one bag of candy per child. Barwick Road Church, 500 Barwick Road, Delray Beach. barwickroadchurch.org/fallfest PumpkinFest 2018 Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, costume contest, balloon artists and face painting, trick-or-treating and photo opps in a waterside setting. The festival benefits Chasin A Dream Foundation, which assists local children battling cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease and other issues. Free. Harbourside Place, 200 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. harboursideplace.com/event/pumpkin-fest-2/ Kid’s Night Out Oct. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 can be dropped off at this event with projects, pizza and treats. On this special night, “Halloweentown” will be screened while kids paint Jack-o-lantern boxes. $40 per child. Craft Haus, 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave., Palm Beach Gardens. Reserve at 561-630-3450. Rhythm and Hues WPB Kids Night Out Halloween Party Oct. 20, 5-8 p.m. Children can enjoy watching Charlie Brown’s iconic Halloween cartoon, bob for apples, make edible art such as monster fingers and spider webs, have a costume contest and snack on pizza. $40; $35 for siblings ages 3 and up. Rhythm and Hues West Palm Beach, 5016 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. rhythmandhues.com Wellington’s Fall Festival

Oct. 20, 3-10 p.m. Food trucks, live entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, pie-eating contest, hay rides, trick-or-treating, face painting, bounce houses, laser tag, vendors and Haunted Hallways attractions. Costume contests with prizes for ages under 3, 4-6, 7-10, 11-14 and 15 and older. All-access bracelets required for activities. Admission $7 for kids, $5 for adults. Bracelets $10 for kids, $5 for adults. Village Park, 111700 Pierson Road, Wellington. Discounts offered online at wellingtonfl.gov/FallFestival or 561-753-2484. The only thing better than creating a fantastic Halloween costume for the kids is creating one for the whole family. South Florida Parenting asked readers to send us photos of their family from Halloweens past. These are some of the entries we received. Character Trick-Or-Treat Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Have your child trick-or-treat with Elmo and Doc McStuffins for some added Halloween fun. Admission is $20 per child, $18 for siblings. Adults are free. Little Town Play, 15200 Jog Road, A4, Delray Beach. 561-562-5661 Halloween at The Gardens Mall Oct. 22, Oct. 27-31. Batty Manor, a frightfully fun cottage, is opening in the Grand Court Oct. 22. Then at 1 p.m. Oct. 27-31, goofy goblins Boogah & Hoogah will perform kids shows. On Oct. 31, The Gardens Mall is hosting a Kids Club “Spooky Soiree!” in the Grand Court beginning at 5 p.m., with activities and store giveaways for the kids. Boogah & Hoogah’s Haunted HouseParty begins at 6 p.m. Free. 3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. 561-775-7750 or thegardensmall.com The Addams Family – A New Musical Oct. 25-Nov. 4. They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they’re coming to a theater near you. Tickets cost $35-$45. The Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. 561-243-7922 or oldschoolsquare.org Trick ‘Em Treat’ Em Costume Party Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy a costume party for ages 2-5. Cost is $5 per child. James A. Rutherford Community Center, Patch Reef Park. 2000 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. patchreefpark.org Delray Yacht Cruises Kids Boo’s Cruise Oct. 25-26, 6-8 p.m. This two-hour creepy cruise up the Intracoastal features prizes for a costume contest, Halloween crafts for kids, tasty treats and more. $30 per person. Reservations required at 561-243-0686. bit.ly/2QjUuqC The Boynton Beach Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash takes over Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach on Oct. 21-22. The Boynton Beach Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash takes over Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach on Oct. 21-22. SEE MORE VIDEOS Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash Oct. 27-28. Free family street festival with live mermaids, stunt shows, a treasure hunt, costume contests, a pirate ship, entertainment, food, treats, kids crafts and more. Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The festival is located along East Ocean Avenue between 3rd Street and Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. Free admission and free parking. bbpiratefest.com Witches of Delray Ride Oct. 27, 7:30-11:30 a.m. The Witches of Delray Ride will inspire the spookiest cyclists to deck out their bikes and dress up in the wickedest fashions to raise funds for Achievement Centers for Children and Families in Delray Beach. The event begins in downtown Delray at Atlantic Avenue and A1A and ends at the Delray Beach Green Market, where there will be contests for “Best Decorated Bike,” “Best Witch Costume” and more. $25-$30. Delray Beach City Hall, 100 NW First Ave., Delray Beach. witchesofdelray.eventbrite.com Delray Beach Halloween Festivities Oct. 27. The 56th Annual Halloween Parade takes place at 1 p.m. in a new location starting at Veterans Park on the Intracoastal in Delray Beach and traveling along Atlantic Avenue to the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Trick or treating will take place along Atlantic Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and Kidsfest is 1-4 p.m. at Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach. downtowndelraybeach.com Halloween Ice Skating Oct. 27, 12:30-3 p.m. Ice skating and Halloween just got a lot more fun. This unique event combines ice skating with costume contests and trick-or-treating on the ice. Admission is $11. Skate rental costs $3.50. Teens can enjoy a Halloween Bash from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Palm Beach Skate Zone, 8125 Lake Worth Road. pbskatezone.com Jupiter Beachtober Fest Oct. 27-28. A two-day festival of German food, BBQ and live music takes over Carlin Park with fall fun. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. $10; kids under 12 free. Free parking. Carlin Park, 400 Florida A1A, Jupiter. jupiterbeachtoberfest.com The Delray Marketplace was full of costumes for the Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Thursday, Oct.29. Families were encouraged to come in costume and trick-or-treat at the local retailers. (Maria Lorenzino) (Maria Lorenzino) Delray Marketplace Trick-Or-Treat Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m. Children 10 and under can score free pumpkins at this Halloween celebration with crafts, balloon twisting, face painting and more. Free. Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach. delraymarket.com MallStars Trick-or-Treat Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. Bring your little ones dressed up in their most fun or ghoulish outfits to trick-or-treat inside The Mall at Wellington Green. Participating retailers will pass out candy in this climate-controlled and safe environment, while supplies last. Free. The Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. ShopWellingtonGreen.com/Mallstars-Kids-Club Lee Hershfield / Sun Sentinel Milana Seay, then 1, of West Palm Beach, takes the stage with her mother, Jessica, for a Halloween costume competition at the 2017 Fall Fest in Royal Palm Beach. Milana Seay, then 1, of West Palm Beach, takes the stage with her mother, Jessica, for a Halloween costume competition at the 2017 Fall Fest in Royal Palm Beach. (Lee Hershfield / Sun Sentinel) Broward County Annual Fall Festival Daily through Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. See the 10-acre garden center transformed into a fall paradise with cornstalks, hay bales, scarecrows, pumpkins and Grandma’s Garden, which provides a backdrop for family photos. Enjoy a different theme each week, along with tractor-pulled hayrides ($4), kids crafts ($5), live music and food. Free. Flamingo Road Nursery, 1655 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingoroadnursery.com Harvest Festival at Flamingo Gardens

Oct. 20-21, Oct. 27-28. Enjoy hayrides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a pumpkin patch and free pumpkin decorating, themed costume contests, bounce houses, character meet-ups, "The Real Pirates of the Caribbean" exhibit, DJ Digital Anarchy, games, food and more. Oct. 20-21 is “Superheroes and Villains” weekend. $19.95; $12.95 ages 3-11. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org Pumpkin Patch Oct. 17-31, with Fall Festival on Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick out the perfect fall pumpkin. Open weekdays noon- 8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The free Fall Festival offers outside games, face painting and crafts. First Church Coral Springs, 8650 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs. Welovefirst.church Pumpkin Patch Oct. 19-20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Purchase pumpkins, play in the pumpkin patch and pose for some memorable photos. Free. Curci House, 324 SW 2nd Ave., Hallandale Beach. cohb.org/parks Fall Fest Oct. 20, 3-6 p.m. Celebrate fall with a family festival full of wagon rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, and a haunted house. Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/halloween Family Halloween and Safety Festival Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get in the Halloween spirit early with free Halloween-themed photos, costume contests, hayrides, pony rides, a children's carnival, children's Fun Zone, a DJ, games, fire exhibit, kids’ fingerprinting, petting zoo, police K-9 demonstrations, a pumpkin patch, puppet show and zombie diner. Food sales to benefit the Police Explorers Program. $5 ages 2 and up. Volunteer Park, 12050 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation. facebook.com/events/1853613034746982/ Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department host its annual Family Halloween Hoe-Down on Thursday, October 30th at Villages of Hillsboro Park. It's a good old-fashioned family gathering, while participating in our creepy costume contests, pie eating and pumpkin carving contests and petting zoo. Participants can also enjoy hayrides, a pumpkin patch and refreshments for a small fee. Halloween Celebration at Festival Marketplace Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pumpkin decorating, games, crafts, costume contests for pets and children, and trick-or-treating throughout the mall. Free. The event takes place under a large white tent in the east parking lot of the mall. Children's costume contest begins at 11:30 a.m. Pets costume contest begins at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes. RSVP encouraged on Festival Marketplace’s Facebook page. 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach. shopfestival.com Sunrise Fall Harvest Festival Oct. 21, 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Horse-drawn hay rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, children’s rides, and food and retail vendors. $5. Sunrise Athletic Complex, 11501 NW 44th St., Sunrise. sunrisefl.gov/index.aspx?page=615 Broward Health Coral Springs’ Pumpkin Patch Family Day Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Score a free pumpkin [one per family] at this unique fall fun event, which is centered on safety. Tour ambulance and fire trucks, check out a police command vehicle, learn home safety tips, pet bird and therapy dogs, participate in free crafts, face painting, games and more. Broward Health Coral Springs, main entrance 3100 Coral Hills Drive, Coral Springs. Admission is free, but guests are requested to register at BrowardHealth.org/PumpkinDay or 954-759-7400. Riverland Trick-Or-Treat Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy a spooky night of fun with games, arts and crafts, cooking, decorating, refreshments and more. Riverland Park, 950 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/halloween Fall Fun at The Walk Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy live music, face painting and Children’s crafts at The Walk of Coral Springs, 2600-2920 University Drive, Coral Springs. facebook.com/events/681653148866531/ Monkey Joe’s Halloween Oct. 25, 3-6:30 p.m. Celebrate Halloween at Monkey Joe’s Coral Springs with $7 admission. Win a grand-prize party in the costume contest, plus enjoy a dance party, coloring and giveaways. Pizza and ice cream cups will be $1. Monkey Joe’s, 10301-B Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs. monkeyjoes.com/locations/coral-springs Spooky Halloween Dance Party Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bass Park, 2750 NW 19th St., Fort Lauderdale. Join the spookiest dance party in town for a chilling night of haunted fun. Families will enjoy spooky games, craft projects, food, music and much more at this free event. Riverland Park, 950 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/halloween YAAlloween Oct. 26, 3-8 p.m. This museum Halloween party has a family costume contest, Monster Mash music, monster puppets and a spooky spy activity. $12-$14. Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. youngatartmuseum.org Hollywood YMCA Fall Festival Oct. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy a bounce house, a haunted house and plenty games, treats and prizes. Dress up in your favorite costume for this free event. 3161 Taft St., Hollywood. facebook.com/events/310244282890108/ Halloween Bash Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m. Rock out to live music while dining off food trucks at this Halloween Bash that will feature “trunk-or-treating,” free kids activities, costume contests and cash bar for adults. Jaco Pastorius Park. 4000 N. Dixie Highway. oaklandparkfl.gov

Monster Mash Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Spooky storytelling, costume contests, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more. Coconut Creek Community Center, 110 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. coconutcreek.net or 954-545-6670 Parkland Halloween Festival Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. Sport a costume and stroll through Trunk-or-Treat Lane, while rocking out to tunes by a DJ. Then continue the fun with a pumpkin to decorate at the pumpkin patch. Free. Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. cityofparkland.org/ Is It Haunted? Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. Nothing is spookier than exploring the 1918 Davie School, the 1912 Viele House and the Pioneer Home by flashlight. Last entry at 8:15 p.m. $10. Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road, Davie. olddavieschool.org Sun Sentinel, file photo Explore the first permanent school in the Everglades, and Broward County's oldest existing school building, by flashlight. Explore the first permanent school in the Everglades, and Broward County's oldest existing school building, by flashlight. (Sun Sentinel, file photo) Halloween Weekend Celebration at IKEA Sunrise Oct. 27 and 28, 12-4 p.m. Children can come dressed in costumes for craft activities, costume parades and other fun surprises. Families must be IKEA FAMILY members to participate. Free. Parent must be present. ikea.com/us/en/store/sunrise/activities Halloween at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Locals and resort guests are invited to a special trick-or-treat day. Complimentary children’s activities and candy stations will be set up throughout the resort. Ilios Restaurant will also be featuring a Halloween menu. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. 954-414-2222 or facebook.com/events/877194979156977/ Halloween Comic Fest Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. This event is a one-stop shop for Halloween-themed comic books and other curious merchandise. Free comics for all ages will be handed out at participating comic stores throughout Broward County. At Lauderdale Comics, there will also be a costume contest with registration starting at noon, and Halloween-inspired bubble tea will be sampled 2 to 6 p.m. Lauderdale Comics, 1929 S. Federal Highway. lauderdalecomics.com or halloweencomicfest.com/StoreLocator Fiesta Fall Carnival Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Experience the fall season with music, bounce houses, games, and more. Lauderdale Manors Park, 1340 Chateau Park Drive, Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/halloween Croissant Park Halloween Party Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m. Family activities, games, contests, prizes and food. Croissant Park, 245 W. Park Drive, Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/halloween Trick-Or-Treat On 2nd Street Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m. Bounce houses, carnival games, face painting, yummy treats, a kid and pet costume parade, costume contests, treats and more. Free. Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. fortlauderdale.gov/halloween Mad Hatter and Alice in Wonderland Halloween Party Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m. Don’t be late for this very important date: dress up and head to Wonderland with The Mad Hatter and Alice for kooky crafts, pizza, magical storytime, trick-or-treating and some “mad” karaoke. Limited seating so RSVP. $35 per child, adults free. Sip and Sparkle, 11372 W. State Road 84, Davie. sipandsparkle.com Boo! By The Sea Halloween Stroll 2018 Oct. 27, 3-6 p.m. Kids ages 3-11 in costume are invited to enjoy halloween-themed activities and trick-or-treating in Boo Town Plazas: West Commercial Business District Plazas – Sea Fan, Eagle Ray, Parrotfish and Green Turtle – located just over the Intracoastal bridge on Commercial Blvd. Kid-friendly music, face painting, a magician, cookie decorating and a fire truck and BSO vehicles. Free. 239 E. Commercial Blvd., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. lbtsevents.com/events Family Painting Class Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m. Kids with a parent or guardian can paint jack-o'-lanterns with glowing eyes with the guidance of an instructor. All materials and supplies are provided, including aprons. $25 per canvas. Arts and Crafts Social Club, 902 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/2xSdkhR Third Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 27, noon. Bust out your most original, funniest and best human-pet team costumes for this contest at The Animal Lovers Society Resale Boutique Shoppe & Café, 5482 W. Sample Road, Margate. Entry donation of $5 will be used to help animals in need. animallovershoppe.org City of Margate Fall Festival Oct. 27, 6-11 p.m. Enjoy a concert featuring The Tobacco Road Band and line dancing, plus hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a scarecrow-building contest and a haunted house crafted by the Margate Police and Fire Explorers. Free. City Of Margate Sports Complex, 1695 Banks Road, Margate. margatefl.com Town of Davie Halloween Happenings Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m. A horse costume contest at 2:30 p.m. makes this a signature Davie event. There will be a kids costume contest at 4 p.m. for 5 and under, 6-8 and 9-12. Awards will be given for spookiest, cutest and most original costumes. Free. Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4271 Davie Road. davie-fl.gov Fall Festival at Plantation United Methodist Church Oct. 28, 3-6:60 p.m. This kid-centered event is packed with family fun such as hayrides, music, face painting, games a bounce house and “trunk or treat” style trick-or-treating. Free. Plantation United Methodist Church,1001 N.W. 70th Ave., Plantation. facebook.com/events/2121281467942668/

Texas Roadhouse Miramar Trunk or Treat Oct. 30, 5-9 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will be passing out candy while kids can enjoy face painting, a cotton candy machine, creations from a balloon artist and a costume contest at 7 p.m. The first 100 kids will receive a trick-or-treat goodie bag along with a free kids meal for their next visit. Free. Texas Roadhouse Miramar, 3241 SW 160th Ave, Miramar. facebook.com/events/324286545008980/?ti=ia Boo-ville Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m. All ages are invited to dress in costume and enjoy a pumpkin patch with hidden prizes, movies, a costume contest, trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts, and a pumpkin carving contest. Families are asked to bring their pre-decorated pumpkins to compete in three different categories: scariest, funniest and most creative. Admission and parking are free. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2116 or ppines.com/specialevents Not So Spooky Haunted House Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Kids can go door-to-door trick-or-treating with residents of the Marrinson Senior Care assisted living facility. Free. 1776 NE 26th St. in Wilton Manors. 954-566-1775 or Marrinson.com Not So Spooky Halloween Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Trick-or-treat at 20 different stations, enjoy a DJ, games, concessions and a Fire & Fountain show, plus $1,000 in prizes and a wizard show at 7:15 p.m. Mommy and daddy relaxation stations set up throughout the event. Free. The Village of Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Highland Beach. gulfstreampark.com Pompano Citi Centre Halloween Bash Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Kids 10 and under are invited to come dressed in their best costumes to enjoy a magical Wizard Show, Halloween craft activities, candy and giveaways, plus $1 carousel rides. Adult supervision required; masks allowed only on kids under 10. Free. PompanoCitiCentre.com Hallandale Beach Halloween Festival Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy games, music, candy and a costume contest at 7 p.m. Free. OB Johnson Park, 1000 NW 8th Ave., Hallandale. CoHB.org/parks Hallelujah Night Oct. 31, 7-8 p.m. Games, food, candy and prizes. Please, no scary costumes. Free. Praise Tabernacle International, 1050 NW 43rd Ave., Plantation. praiseti.org Miami-Dade County Hallow Fest at Jungle Island Oct. 20-21, 26-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every weekend at Jungle Island, enjoy interactive games, haunted trails, pumpkin painting, face painting, costume contests, animal interactions, photo opportunities, a winding hay barrel maze, scarecrows, and a trick-or-treating candy trail throughout the park. Also, Halloween-themed carnival food, potion drinks, smoking cocktails, pumpkin spice lattes and a festive beer garden for grown-ups. Guests can enjoy the “Buy A Day, Play For A Year” special through Oct. 21. Costume contests with prizes are planned Oct. 26-28. $52.95 adults, $39.95 ages 3-10. Jungle Island is at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail in Miami. jungleisland.com Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch Oct. 20-21, 27-28, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Enjoy food, photos and pumpkin picking. Admission includes pedal boats rides, tractor rides, pony rides, race track and access to the children’s zoo. Last admission is at 4:30 p.m. $15 online, $19 at gate. Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami. pintofarm.com Family Movie Night Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy Halloween-themed activities before the 7:30 p.m. movie, including a scary flashlight tour. Popcorn, hotdogs and treats sold separately. $5. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. pinecrestgardens.org Howl-O-Ween Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dress up your dog in a costume and compete for prizes while you “Trunk-or-Treat.” Trails and Tails Park Doral, 11645 NW 50th St., Doral. Free. cityofdoral.com Kiddo-Ween Party Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. With more than 40 exhibitors and plenty of entertainment and activities for kids, pre-teens and parents, this free party is all about safe trick-or-treating. Kids can play in a fun zone with a bounce house, face painting, take pictures in a scary photo booth and follow a pumpkin path. Free. Pets welcome. The Falls, 8888 SW 136th St., Miami. simon.com/mall/the-falls Scary-Okee Oct. 20, 7-10 p.m. Enjoy a Halloween-themed karaoke show at 7 p.m. The movie, "Boo! A Madea Halloween," starts at 8 p.m. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami. bit.ly/2CEGSEr Hansel & Gretel Oct. 21, 2 and 4:30 p.m. Come in costume, meet the performers and trick-or-treat on the set of this family-friendly opera. $20 adults, $10 child. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Miami. mcopera.org Halloween Bash: Monster Splash Oct. 26-28. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy Halloween-themed shows, Flipper’s Dance Party, a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating and scarecrow-making. $46.99; $36.99 ages 3-9. Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami. miamiseaquarium.com/monstersplash

Trick or Treat Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy a haunted house, kids costume parade, creepy performances and candy and giveaways sponsored by Florida Blue. Free. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or SMDCAC.org Halloween Trunk or Treat and Golf Cart Parade Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy a trunk-or-treat, haunted house, costume contest, photo booth, food trucks and more. Golf cart parade starts at 7 p.m. at the corner of Holiday Road and Martinique Drive. Costume contest limited to the first 25 participants in each age group: 0-2, 3-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14 and up, and pets. Free. 6-10 pm. Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200th St., Cutler Bay. cutlerbay-fl.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3745/19?curm=10&cury=2018 Halloween Haunted Trails and Kids Fun Zone Oct. 26, 7-11 p.m. Enjoy scary hayrides, haunted trails, Kids Zone, costume parade, ghoulish entertainment and food for purchase. $5, 5-ticket Family Pack for $20 (pre-sale only). Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, 1725 NE 135th St., North Miami. northmiamifl.gov or 305-895-9840 Safe Night of Fright Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy a movie in the park, pumpkin carving and “truck or treat.” Free admission and refreshments for sale. North Shore Park, 501 72nd St., Miami Beach. miamibeachfl.gov or 305-861-3616 Spooktacular Costume Contest Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Contest open to all ages including babies, kids and families. Free. Aquatic Center, 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs. miamisprings-fl.gov Howl-O-Springs @ the Circle Oct. 27, 4-8 p.m. Enjoy live music and photo opportunities, scare zones and rides, food, trick or treating, and a Jack-o-Lantern contest. $5 residents, $10 nonresidents. Royal Poinciana Blvd. and Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. miamisprings-fl.gov 3 Night Not-So-Spooky Halloween Festival Oct. 26, 27, 31. Three nights of movies at 7:30 p.m. plus a Trunk or Treat 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 (trunk registration required). “Mickey’s House of Villains” on Friday, “Disney’s Halloween Town” on Saturday, and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 31. Free. Hosted by All Star Activities at Westwood Park, 11350 SW 53rd Terrace. Register a trunk at allstaractivities.org or 786-865-2922. Halloween Spooky Cupcakes Workshop Oct. 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Kids 2-8 can participate with an adult in a baking class created for parents and kids to enjoy cooking together. Costumes encouraged. $28 per child with one adult included. Registration required, space is limited. Taste Buds Kitchen, 147460 SW 26th St., Miami. 305-903-2023 or tastebudskitchen.com/miamiwest/ Zoo Boo Oct. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This trick-or-treating event for ages 12 and under has costume contests and special performances, plus guests can see wild animals receiving their Halloween treats. Zoo Boo included with regular zoo admission. $22.95; $18.95 ages 3-12. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. zoomiami.org Spooky Science Monster Mash Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy underwater pumpkin carving, spooky new science experiments, snake and owl encounters, Halloween Hustle dance shows, an “Into the Cauldron” live show and a new Mini-Me science class (extra ticket required). Family-friendly, non-political costumes welcome; no masks allowed. $17-$29. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132. 305-434-9600. frostscience.org/event/spooky-science/ Halloween Comic Fest Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. This event is a one-stop shop for Halloween-themed comic books and other curious merchandise. Free comics for all ages will be handed out at participating comic stores throughout Miami-Dade County. halloweencomicfest.com/StoreLocator Nightmare on Montrose Oct. 27, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, costume contest, costume parade for the little ghosts and ghouls, music, food trucks, and a haunted house. Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes. Free. toml.eventbrite.com or 305-698-9308 City of Aventura Halloween Oct. 27, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy free Halloween activities, a DJ with interactive games, inflatables, arts and crafts, a trick-or-treat trail, costume parade, food trucks and a movie, “Hotel Transylvania 3” at 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Alcoholic beverages and pets not permitted. Parking will be available at the City of Aventura Government Center parking garage and the Harbour Centre. Free shuttles will run to Founders Park from the Harbour Centre 5-9:30 p.m. cityofaventura.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=81 Halloween Weekend Celebration at IKEA Miami Oct. 27 and 28, 4-6 p.m. Children can come dressed in costumes for craft activities, costume parades and other fun surprises. Families must be IKEA FAMILY members to participate. Free. Parent must be present; please arrive on time. ikea.com/us/en/store/miami/activities Halloween Family Boo Bash Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Family-friendly Halloween bash with activities for kids such as balloon art, pony rides, face painting and more. $5. Cauley Square Historic Railroad Village, 22400 Old Dixie Highway, Miami. cauleysquare.com