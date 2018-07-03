Weekend family fun: Dinosaurs at the zoo, free first Saturday events

The weekend is coming sooner than you think with the July 4th holiday in the middle of the week.

Palm Beach Zoo kicks off the fun with a dinosaur-themed Safari Nights event on Friday. It’s also the first Saturday, which means Home Depot is inviting kids and families into stores to craft a free fishing game, and entry is free at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum in Miami.

Our list of fun family events in South Florida this weekend include the following:

Abraham Lincoln & Gettysburg Exhibit, Thursday and Friday. See a historically accurate, detailed miniature diorama of “Pickett’s Charge” on the final day of the Battle of Gettysburg. The exhibit depicts the story of the three-day engagement, along with Abraham Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address, including the full text of the speech. Free. Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov

Free First Thursdays Starry Nights, Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Enjoy two-for-one specials on wine and craft beer, light bites in the Museum Café, free admission to exhibitions and hands-on art projects for all ages. Free. NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org

“Rescue” Exhibit, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Do you have what it takes to be a hero? How would you react in a high-pressure scenario with people’s lives at stake? Rescue, the exhibition, delves into this world, exploring topics related to rescue techniques, emergency supplies and equipment. “Rescue” puts you in charge as you discover what it’s like to be involved in land, sea and air rescues. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/exhibits/rescue/

Saturday Morning Cartoons, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enter a magical cartoon world ruled by a candy-crazed king in which everything is made of his famous King Kapow cereal. Go candy fishing, slide down a candy fall into a bowl of cereal, green-screen yourself into a cartoon and more. $11-$14. Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. youngatartmuseum.org

First Friday in Surfside, Friday, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy healthy treats during food demonstrations at this Summer Harvest-themed event, plus a vegetable and fruit stand, complimentary juices, a drum circle and live soul and blues music. Bring your own backyard mangoes and coconuts to be incorporated into healthy snacks at a smoothie station. Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside. surfsidebeachparty.eventbrite.com

First Friday Food Trucks, 5-9 p.m. DJ Anarchy spins tunes in the parking lot to accompany a lineup of local food trucks. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org/

Free First Friday Night Food Trucks, Friday, 5:30-10 p.m. First Friday of each month. Palmetto Bay Village Center. Free. Palmetto Bay Village Center, 18001 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay. foodtruckinvasion.com

Safari Nights: Dinosaurs, Friday, 4:30-9 p.m. The themed, family-friendly evening fun includes up-close animal experiences, face painting, DJ, giveaways, crafts and an interactive walking dinosaur. Children wearing any dino apparel (from t-shirts to costumes) get $5 off admission. Remember to bring the kids' swimsuits for the central Play Fountain. $13.95-$19.95. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org

Splash In Space, Friday, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy games, movies, splash water park time, bounce house and prizes at Splash Adventure water park. All ages. Preregistration and prepayment are required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/Pages/SuperheroSplashBashes.aspx

Children’s Calligraphy, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Parents and their children can learn how to write their names and some Japanese words with ink and brush, two traditional calligraphy writing implements, at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, West Palm Beach. Regular admission rates apply. morikami.org

Dog Tales, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Specially trained therapy dogs (Kermit, Fozzy Bear, Trevor and Molly) will "listen" to your child read. Space is limited, sign up upon arrival. The program is also offered Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Free. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpbcitylibrary.org

Family Fun Day, Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Featuring the Florida Panthers and Hip Hop Kidz, interactive activities and games, food stations, live performances from local bands, dance companies and music groups. Free. Promenade at Coconut Creek, 4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. promenadeatcoconutcreek.com

Free First Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum offers free admission the first Saturday of every month to its 30 historic trains and interactive displays. The museum is next to Zoo Miami. Train rides $6-$12. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. gcrm.org

Home Depot Kids Workshop, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 5-12 are invited to make a free fishing game project that they can customize with paint and stickers. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Kids receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a pin while supplies last. Free. Home Depot stores, throughout South Florida, Fort Lauderdale. homedepot.com