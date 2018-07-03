Weekend family fun: Dinosaurs at the zoo, free first Saturday events

The weekend is coming sooner than you think with the July 4th holiday in the middle of the week.
Palm Beach Zoo kicks off the fun with a dinosaur-themed Safari Nights event on Friday. It’s also the first Saturday, which means Home Depot is inviting kids and families into stores to craft a free fishing game, and entry is free at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum in Miami.
Our list of fun family events in South Florida this weekend include the following:
Abraham Lincoln & Gettysburg Exhibit, Thursday and Friday. See a historically accurate, detailed miniature diorama of “Pickett’s Charge” on the final day of the Battle of Gettysburg. The exhibit depicts the story of the three-day engagement, along with Abraham Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address, including the full text of the speech. Free. Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov
Free First Thursdays Starry Nights, Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Enjoy two-for-one specials on wine and craft beer, light bites in the Museum Café, free admission to exhibitions and hands-on art projects for all ages. Free. NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org
“Rescue” Exhibit, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Do you have what it takes to be a hero? How would you react in a high-pressure scenario with people’s lives at stake? Rescue, the exhibition, delves into this world, exploring topics related to rescue techniques, emergency supplies and equipment. “Rescue” puts you in charge as you discover what it’s like to be involved in land, sea and air rescues. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/exhibits/rescue/
Saturday Morning Cartoons, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enter a magical cartoon world ruled by a candy-crazed king in which everything is made of his famous King Kapow cereal. Go candy fishing, slide down a candy fall into a bowl of cereal, green-screen yourself into a cartoon and more. $11-$14. Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. youngatartmuseum.org
First Friday in Surfside, Friday, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy healthy treats during food demonstrations at this Summer Harvest-themed event, plus a vegetable and fruit stand, complimentary juices, a drum circle and live soul and blues music. Bring your own backyard mangoes and coconuts to be incorporated into healthy snacks at a smoothie station. Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside. surfsidebeachparty.eventbrite.com
First Friday Food Trucks, 5-9 p.m. DJ Anarchy spins tunes in the parking lot to accompany a lineup of local food trucks. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org/
Free First Friday Night Food Trucks, Friday, 5:30-10 p.m. First Friday of each month. Palmetto Bay Village Center. Free. Palmetto Bay Village Center, 18001 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay. foodtruckinvasion.com
Safari Nights: Dinosaurs, Friday, 4:30-9 p.m. The themed, family-friendly evening fun includes up-close animal experiences, face painting, DJ, giveaways, crafts and an interactive walking dinosaur. Children wearing any dino apparel (from t-shirts to costumes) get $5 off admission. Remember to bring the kids' swimsuits for the central Play Fountain. $13.95-$19.95. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org
Splash In Space, Friday, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy games, movies, splash water park time, bounce house and prizes at Splash Adventure water park. All ages. Preregistration and prepayment are required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/Pages/SuperheroSplashBashes.aspx
Children’s Calligraphy, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Parents and their children can learn how to write their names and some Japanese words with ink and brush, two traditional calligraphy writing implements, at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, West Palm Beach. Regular admission rates apply. morikami.org
Dog Tales, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Specially trained therapy dogs (Kermit, Fozzy Bear, Trevor and Molly) will "listen" to your child read. Space is limited, sign up upon arrival. The program is also offered Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Free. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpbcitylibrary.org
Family Fun Day, Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Featuring the Florida Panthers and Hip Hop Kidz, interactive activities and games, food stations, live performances from local bands, dance companies and music groups. Free. Promenade at Coconut Creek, 4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. promenadeatcoconutcreek.com
Free First Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum offers free admission the first Saturday of every month to its 30 historic trains and interactive displays. The museum is next to Zoo Miami. Train rides $6-$12. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. gcrm.org
Home Depot Kids Workshop, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 5-12 are invited to make a free fishing game project that they can customize with paint and stickers. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Kids receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a pin while supplies last. Free. Home Depot stores, throughout South Florida, Fort Lauderdale. homedepot.com
Parkchella, Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Event brings the Coachella Valley to Parkland with art, crafts, a beauty bar, entertainment, games and other activities. Free. Pine Trails Park Amphitheatre, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. cityofparkland.org/parkchella
Libraries Rock Mini-Series: From Folk Songs to Rock Songs, American Music Performed Live, Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Explore the evolution of American music from Colonial America to the dawn of rock and roll. The program includes traditional folk songs, spirituals, work songs, fiddle tunes, Appalachian music, ragtime, blues, jazz, old-time country, bluegrass, and early rock and roll, played live by a musical duo. Recommended for ages 6 and older, but younger siblings are welcome. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. sherman.library.nova.edu
Mommy and Me @ The Frank! Story Time Hour, Saturday, 12-1 p.m. Join The Frank on the first Saturday of every month for story time and art activities for kids 8 and under with an adult. Free. The Frank, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. thefrankgallery.org
Parents Night Out at Gecko ParX Family Trampoline and Action Park, Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Parents can drop off kids ages 6-12 and enjoy a night on the town while Gecko ParX takes care of the kids in a safe and fun environment. Kids can enjoy trampolines, dodgeball, two basketball slam dunk courts, ropes course, parkour course, ninja warrior course and more. $19.99. Gecko Parx, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston. geckoparx.com/product/parents-night-out/
Sensory Saturday, 8-10 a.m. Families affected by autism spectrum disorder are invited to explore South Florida Science Center and Aquarium before it opens to the public. Experience the exhibits with softened general lighting and decreased noise level and visual stimulation. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. facebook.com/events/343747462800493
Cars & Coffee Palm Beach, Sunday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. This month’s event includes the annual Christmas in July Charity Toy Drive to benefit The Children's Healing Institute. Organizers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys during the event. The Showcase Corner will feature rare Porsche race cars and collectibles as well as the unveiling of the new Porsche GT2 RS with TPC Racing. Free. Palm Beach Outlets, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachoutlets.com
Groove + Green - Music, Brunch & Marketplace, Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Scheduled bi-monthly, Groove + Green will take place the second and fourth Sunday of each month. Feature live music, brunch offerings, a pop-up marketplace, and fun special events, plus local produce, unfiltered honey, fresh breads, cured pickles & olives, artisan jams, live plants, prepared specialty foods, vegan delights, and other small-batch products. Free. Corner of 441 and Margate Boulevard, 5701 Margate Blvd., Margate. margatefl.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=77
Junior Aqua Lab, Sunday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Kids ages 9-14 can learn about migrating animals, water properties, phases of the moon and more. Parents must stay on site. Free Wi-Fi available. Free. Manatee Lagoon - An FPL Eco-Discovery Center, 6000 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com/event/junior-aqua-lab/
The United States Navy Band Cruisers 2018 National Tour, Sunday, 2 p.m. The U.S. Navy's premier contemporary entertainment ensemble performs a wide range of music including jazz, rhythm & blues, classic rock and contemporary pop as well as its own material. Free. Bailey Hall, 3501 Davie Road, Davie. broward.edu
