What to do with the kids this weekend: Supercon, Shakespeare and soccer

It’s a big weekend in South Florida, with four days of family fun at the Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center and watch parties for the final game of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Several events are planned Saturday to help families get in the soccer spirit, including a soccer fitness event at Aventura Mall and a free family day at PAMM, which has an exhibit focused on the role of soccer in society.

This weekend also includes free Shakespeare by the Sea in Jupiter and National Ice Cream Day. Our list of the top events for families include the following:

Kids Fitness Festival of the Palm Beaches, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. South Florida youth ages 5-12 get hands-on experience and develop skills in over 45 different sports clinics during the two-day festival. Each clinic is conducted by a professional from that sports area. These clinicians share techniques, enhance skills and provide an introduction to the sport. $17. Palm Beach County Convention Center 151 NW 136th Ave., West Palm Beach. www.palmbeachsports.com

Summer of Bestseller Movies, Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. See “Charlotte’s Web.” Free. Miami Theater Center 9806 NE Second Ave, Miami Shores. www.mtcmiami.org

Kids Club Sing-Along, Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Enjoy musical movement and story time at the new Rainbow Valley Playground location by JCPenney at Aventura Mall. The children will have the opportunity to design and create their own unique silly monster puppets, and all will receive a copy of the award-winning Sesame Street book, “The Monster at the End of this Book” starring lovable, furry Old Grover. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. aventuramall.com/happenings/events/

Silly Stories with the Shermanettes, Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Silly stories, songs and a puppet show for children of all ages with caregiver. Free. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. sherman.library.nova.edu

Florida Supercon, Thursday through Sunday. Florida Supercon brings celebrity and creative guests for fans of comics, superheroes, science fiction, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more. The Supercon includes cosplay and costume contests for all ages. Single-day tickets and special after-4 p.m. tickets still available. $20-$90. Broward County Convention Center 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. floridasupercon.com

Paw Prints in the Sand, Thursday through Sunday. A four-day cluster of All Breed American Kennel Club Dog Shows. Have you ever thought of owning a dog or want to compare different types of dogs before owning one ? This is the place to see them perform. You can see them being groomed and prepared for the show ring, talk to experts about the different breeds and learn about responsible dog ownership. $5. South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. www.southfloridafair.com

Shakespeare by the Sea, Thursday through Sunday, 8 p.m. This year’s Festival presents “Antony and Cleopatra.” Audience members are invited to BYOB (bring their own blanket), beach chair and picnic basket or enjoy the food truck concessions at these free outdoor performances. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; shows begin at 8 p.m. Suggested donation $5. Seabreeze Amphitheater - Carlin Park, 750 S. State Route AIA, Jupiter. pbshakespeare.org

Miami Pen Show, Friday through Sunday. Browse fountain pen vendors and join workshops on origami, notebooking, cursive writing and more. $10 admission for ages 13 and up; extra fees for some workshops. Doubletree by Hilton and Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. miamipenshow.com

Grab a chair or blanket, pack a cooler, and head out to these concert and movie series that will keep you entertained around South Florida without breaking the bank. (Ellie Rushing) (Ellie Rushing)

Food In Motion: Second Fridays, Friday, 5-11 p.m. Artisan food market, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods. Bring a blanket or chair and games. Open playground for kids. Free. Feldman Park 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. www.facebook.com

Music Under the Stars, Friday, 7-9 p.m. Every second Friday of the month. Featured band this month is B Side Jones (Funk/Rock). Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. The Great Lawn, corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov

Starlight Musicals, Friday, 7-10 p.m. Free outdoor concerts on the football field at Holiday Park. Bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets, and coolers. Free. Holiday Park, at East Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. www.fortlauderdale.gov

Isle of Dogs, Friday, 8:30 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-13 rated 2018 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. www.wellingtonfl.gov

Youth Fishing Derby, Saturday, 7:30-10 a.m. Free event for ages 3-12. Don't forget to bring your fishing pole and bait. Pine Trails Park Fishing Pier, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. www.cityofparkland.org

Peace, Love & Elephant, Saturday, 8-10 a.m. The event showcases the zoo's Asian elephants and includes zoo admission for the day, an exclusive tram ride through the park, a one-hour yoga class with the elephants, complimentary water bottle and private zookeeper-led elephant talk. $35-$45. Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. www.zoomiami.org