What to do with the kids this weekend: Supercon, Shakespeare and soccer

It’s a big weekend in South Florida, with four days of family fun at the Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center and watch parties for the final game of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.
Several events are planned Saturday to help families get in the soccer spirit, including a soccer fitness event at Aventura Mall and a free family day at PAMM, which has an exhibit focused on the role of soccer in society.
This weekend also includes free Shakespeare by the Sea in Jupiter and National Ice Cream Day. Our list of the top events for families include the following:
Kids Fitness Festival of the Palm Beaches, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. South Florida youth ages 5-12 get hands-on experience and develop skills in over 45 different sports clinics during the two-day festival. Each clinic is conducted by a professional from that sports area. These clinicians share techniques, enhance skills and provide an introduction to the sport. $17. Palm Beach County Convention Center 151 NW 136th Ave., West Palm Beach. www.palmbeachsports.com
Summer of Bestseller Movies, Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. See “Charlotte’s Web.” Free. Miami Theater Center 9806 NE Second Ave, Miami Shores. www.mtcmiami.org
Kids Club Sing-Along, Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Enjoy musical movement and story time at the new Rainbow Valley Playground location by JCPenney at Aventura Mall. The children will have the opportunity to design and create their own unique silly monster puppets, and all will receive a copy of the award-winning Sesame Street book, “The Monster at the End of this Book” starring lovable, furry Old Grover. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. aventuramall.com/happenings/events/
Silly Stories with the Shermanettes, Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Silly stories, songs and a puppet show for children of all ages with caregiver. Free. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. sherman.library.nova.edu
Florida Supercon, Thursday through Sunday. Florida Supercon brings celebrity and creative guests for fans of comics, superheroes, science fiction, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more. The Supercon includes cosplay and costume contests for all ages. Single-day tickets and special after-4 p.m. tickets still available. $20-$90. Broward County Convention Center 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. floridasupercon.com
Paw Prints in the Sand, Thursday through Sunday. A four-day cluster of All Breed American Kennel Club Dog Shows. Have you ever thought of owning a dog or want to compare different types of dogs before owning one ? This is the place to see them perform. You can see them being groomed and prepared for the show ring, talk to experts about the different breeds and learn about responsible dog ownership. $5. South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. www.southfloridafair.com
Shakespeare by the Sea, Thursday through Sunday, 8 p.m. This year’s Festival presents “Antony and Cleopatra.” Audience members are invited to BYOB (bring their own blanket), beach chair and picnic basket or enjoy the food truck concessions at these free outdoor performances. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; shows begin at 8 p.m. Suggested donation $5. Seabreeze Amphitheater - Carlin Park, 750 S. State Route AIA, Jupiter. pbshakespeare.org
Miami Pen Show, Friday through Sunday. Browse fountain pen vendors and join workshops on origami, notebooking, cursive writing and more. $10 admission for ages 13 and up; extra fees for some workshops. Doubletree by Hilton and Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. miamipenshow.com
Food In Motion: Second Fridays, Friday, 5-11 p.m. Artisan food market, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods. Bring a blanket or chair and games. Open playground for kids. Free. Feldman Park 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. www.facebook.com
Music Under the Stars, Friday, 7-9 p.m. Every second Friday of the month. Featured band this month is B Side Jones (Funk/Rock). Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. The Great Lawn, corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. pompanobeachfl.gov
Starlight Musicals, Friday, 7-10 p.m. Free outdoor concerts on the football field at Holiday Park. Bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets, and coolers. Free. Holiday Park, at East Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. www.fortlauderdale.gov
Isle of Dogs, Friday, 8:30 p.m. Bring seating for the outdoor screening of the PG-13 rated 2018 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. www.wellingtonfl.gov
Youth Fishing Derby, Saturday, 7:30-10 a.m. Free event for ages 3-12. Don't forget to bring your fishing pole and bait. Pine Trails Park Fishing Pier, 10555 Trails End, Parkland. www.cityofparkland.org
Peace, Love & Elephant, Saturday, 8-10 a.m. The event showcases the zoo's Asian elephants and includes zoo admission for the day, an exclusive tram ride through the park, a one-hour yoga class with the elephants, complimentary water bottle and private zookeeper-led elephant talk. $35-$45. Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. www.zoomiami.org
Miami-Dade Adopt-a-Tree giveaway, Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Miami-Dade homeowners can adopt two free trees every year to help develop the county’s tree canopy. Pick up trees at Harris Field Park, 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead. miamidade.gov
Drawing Sea Creatures & the Sea, Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Studio workshops for families that focus on artistic fun for ages kindergarten and older with a theme of the sea. $5. Boca Raton Museum of Art 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. www.bocamuseum.org
Free Family Day at Perez Art Museum Miami, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission the second Saturday of the month with activities for families from 1-4 p.m., including family-friendly tours and chances for children to create art. PAMM has a special exhibit, “The World’s Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art” exhibit, which explores the multilayered aspects of the game of soccer, and the role of the game in society. Free. Perez Art Museum Miami 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. pamm.org
Groovy Miami, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn about rock music by exploring the mid-1960s phenomenon that had a profound impact on popular music worldwide. Visit the new exhibition, "Miami Rocks: The Miami Pop Festival, May 1968," with a 2 p.m. tour led by photographer Ken Davidoff. There will also be family-friendly craft activities and storytelling as part of the monthly Family Fun Day series.Free. HistoryMiami 101 W. Flagler St., Miami. www.historymiami.org
Ice Cream Social, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, inflatable slide, photo booth, music, and more! Bring your family and friends and enjoy free ice cream along with fun and games in the park on a summer day. Ice Cream vendors will include Ice Cream Distributors of Florida, Coldstone Creamery, Daazken, Frosty's Nitrogen & Ice Cream Lab and Blue Bunny. Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes. www.miamilakes-fl.gov/yatf
Gaudí: Art Techniques, Saturday, 11-11:45 a.m. Miami Children's Museum presents a special art project that teaches children how to create art in the style of renowned Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí. Free. Miami Lakes Branch Library 6699 Windmill Gate Road, Miami Lakes. www.miamichildrensmuseum.org
International Mango Festival, Saturday and Sunday. Experience the world’s largest display of more than 200 locally grown cultivars from the Fairchild’s very own collection to mango tree sales, tastings and evaluations, lectures, food demonstrations, children's activities and Mangoville. $12-$25. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables. www.fairchildgarden.org
Overtown Music & Arts Festival, Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Interactive Youth Zone, Youth Zone stage, Gospel Explosion, arts, bounce house, fitness competitions, cooking demo, arts and crafts, science and tech activities, and national recording artists Estelle, Musiq Soulchild, Jon B and Ginuwine. Free. Overtown Business District Northwest Third Avenue, between 8th and 11 Streets, Miami. www.overtownmusicartsfestival.com
Barnes & Noble Storytime, Saturday, 11 a.m. Storytime and activities for kids, based on a different book each week. Free. Barnes & Noble locations throughout South Florida, Fort Lauderdale. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events
Fütness Fútbol Fitness Experience, Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Begin training for the 2022 World Cup at Aventura Mall’s Fütness event, with free 40-minute workout classes in center court that are based on training drills practiced by soccer clubs worldwide. Attendees can visit the penalty shooting station to score prizes from Fütness and Aventura Mall retailers. Also enjoy a prize wheel, a photo booth with jerseys and a World Cup trophy replica. Center Court in Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. aventuramall.com/happenings/events/
Creative Kitchen Kids Food Festival To-Go, Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Learning about a healthy diet through play. Guests can make their own sorbet, participate in food science experiments, join a story time and see live demonstrations with the co-hosts of the “Twice As Good Show” on PBS. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org
Block Party, Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Join The Avenue Church and New Generation Montessori of Delray Beach for a 20-foot water slide, food, face painting, fellowship, and tours of school at 326 NW 7th Ave., Delray Beach. southfloridabounce.com/p/monster-wave/
Family Paint N Drink at Johnny Q's Restaurant and Sports Lounge, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. We will be creating a #FishyFace with the kids. Parents and kids are invited to paint together, arrive by 1:30 p.m. to grab a drink and snacks before we paint. Brushes hit the canvas at 2 p.m. $20. Johnny Q's Restaurant and Sports Lounge, 3801 10th Ave., Palm Springs. johnnyqsrestaurant.com
Libraries Rock Mini-Series: Jungle Jam Puppet Show, Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Animal puppets encourage singing, self-esteem, creativity and fun at this musical puppet show for ages 6 and older (siblings welcome with caregiver). Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie.
Bark at the Park, Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy the Marlins game with your favorite furry friends. Tickets for you and your dog are located in the Vista Level Reserved. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will support the Broward County Humane Society. $10-$16. Marlins Park 501 Marlins Way, Miami. humanebroward.com
Food Truck Safari, Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m. Explore the zoo while you enjoy great eats from some of Palm Beach County's best gourmet food trucks. There's live music by the Earl Trio, a cash bar and a local craft brewery tap-takeover. $11.95. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. www.palmbeachzoo.org
Dania After Dark: Free Street Festival, Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Live music from local bands, pop-up shops, makers, artisans, designers, and vintage dealers. Free. SW 1st Ave, near Dania Beach City Hall 100 Dania Beach Blvd. www.daniaafterdark.com
Paint Night at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Join Paint N’ Drink for an after-hours event focused on the sea turtle nesting process. $25 includes all art supplies. Loggerhead Marinelife Center 14200 US Highway 1, Juno Beach. www.facebook.com
Parents Night Out - World Cup, Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. The World Cup party is here, so drop the kids off in their favorite team jerseys and let them play, with games, contests, food and other cool surprises. Open to all ages 4-13, members and guests. There's limited space, so reserve your spot today at 954-880-0020. American Top Team Davie, 5929 S University Drive, Davie. $30. attdavie.com
Deering Discovery Day, Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy a day of family fun with hands-on science activities, canoe tours, historic and architectural overviews of the estate and community information booths. $1. Deering Estate 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. www.deeringestate.org
Adopt-O-Mania pet adoption event, Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A variety of animals will be available for adoption, with fees discounted by 50 percent for dogs over four months, and cats and kittens free. All pets adopted are spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed and vaccinated. The first 100 guests to adopt a cat or dog will receive two free tickets to a Marlins 2018 regular season home game. 501 Marlins Way, at NW 16th Avenue and NW 6th Street, Miami. miamidade.gov
National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, 12-3 p.m. Kids can cool down with some free ice cream, then participate in an array of themed crafts that include making Kandinsky-inspired ice cream cones. $15-$20. Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. www.miamichildrensmuseum.org
Sunday on the Waterfront, Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, grab a drink and sway to the tunes on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. Free. Meyer Ampitheater, 105 Evernia St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org
