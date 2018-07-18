What to do with the kids this weekend: Comics, Barbie tea, a new Cirque ice show

A Teen Comic Con, Tea with Barbie and a family barbecue at the YMCA top South Florida’s family events this weekend, along with the sure-to-be-incredible Cirque du Soleil show “Crystal” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

“Crystal” has Cirque’s usual human-circus acts — swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand — but it is also an ice show with skaters and gymnasts performing synchronized skating, freestyle figures and extreme skating. It runs through July 29 with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. CirqueDuSoleil.com/Crystal

Other top events for kids this weekend:

Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair, Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of fitness activities including football drills and fitness tips with professional athletes and athletes’ moms, group fitness and cooking demonstrations, games and activities. Free. Flamingo Park Baseball Stadium, 1200 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach. seekedu.org

Building Family Emotional Intelligence, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. In this one-hour workshop with psychologist Erika Monroy, parents of children up to age 12 will learn how to develop self-esteem, confidence and healthy emotional relationships within their families. To register, visit ddintelligence.eventbrite.com. Free. Downtown Doral Summer Pop Up Series space, 5241 NW 87th Ave. D109, Doral.

Shakespeare by the Sea, Thursday through Sunday, 8 p.m. This year’s Festival presents “Antony and Cleopatra.” Bring blankets, beach chairs and a picnic basket or enjoy the food truck concessions at these free outdoor performances. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation $5. Seabreeze Amphitheater - Carlin Park, 750 S. State Route AIA, Jupiter. pbshakespeare.org

“Sing,” Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The animated musical film will be shown on a 22-foot screen in Center Court, near the Food Court. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Free goody bags for the first 100 kids to check in, plus free popcorn. Free. Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St., Miami. MalloftheAmericas.com

Summer Game Night Series, Thursday, 7 p.m. Bring the family and unplug for a night as you discover (or rediscover!) your new favorite tabletop game. There will be Café offers and game promotions. Free. Barnes & Noble stores throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events

Girls Empowerment Workshop, Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free workshop for girls grades 4-6. The goal is to educate, empower and inspire girls by raising domestic violence awareness, developing self-respect and enhancing communication skills. 2708 N Australian Ave., Suite 13, West Palm Beach. bit.ly/2Npw9OC

“Black Panther,” Friday, 8:30 p.m. Bring seating for the free outdoor screening at Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov

Movie Daze & Food Truck Frenzy, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a variety of food truck vendors and a free movie at Riviera Beach’s Bicentennial Park. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Bicentennial Park, 190 E 13 St., Riviera Beach. rbcra.com/events-calendar

School of Rock, Friday, 6:30 p.m. Summer camp productions for ages 6-13. Coral Springs Center For the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. TheCenterCS.com

Splash In Space, Friday, 6-10 p.m. Come to Splash Adventure water park for games, a movie, water park time, bounce house and prizes. All ages welcome. Preregistration and prepayment are required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/

Teen Comic Con, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Original illustrations, animations, superheroes and characters will take center stage as South Florida teens display and sell their colorful cartoon artwork. There will be gaming stations throughout the museum, artistic demonstrations by Emmy Award-winning cartoonist Rob Cabrera, drawing contests, digital animation screenings and a cosplay fashion show. $11 - $14. Young at Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. youngatartmuseum.org

Car Seat Safety Inspection, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event co–sponsored by Pediatric Associates and Sunrise Police Department. If possible please bring your child, car seat and vehicle to the event. First come, first served. 4279 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise. bit.ly/2NojxHy

Dig The Beach Volleyball Series, Saturday and Sunday. Traveling volleyball tournament where different levels compete, such as youth/juniors, adults and coeds. Fort Lauderdale Beach, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. digthebeach.com

Splish Splash at the Dania Beach PATCH, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy local exhibitors, organically grown produce for sale, family fun games, a giant water slide, kiddie pools, volunteer activities and more. Free. The Dania Beach PATCH, 1201 W. Dania Beach Blvd. thepatchgarden.com