What to do with the kids this weekend: Comics, Barbie tea, a new Cirque ice show

A Teen Comic Con, Tea with Barbie and a family barbecue at the YMCA top South Florida’s family events this weekend, along with the sure-to-be-incredible Cirque du Soleil show “Crystal” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
“Crystal” has Cirque’s usual human-circus acts — swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand — but it is also an ice show with skaters and gymnasts performing synchronized skating, freestyle figures and extreme skating. It runs through July 29 with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. CirqueDuSoleil.com/Crystal
Other top events for kids this weekend:
Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair, Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of fitness activities including football drills and fitness tips with professional athletes and athletes’ moms, group fitness and cooking demonstrations, games and activities. Free. Flamingo Park Baseball Stadium, 1200 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach. seekedu.org
Building Family Emotional Intelligence, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. In this one-hour workshop with psychologist Erika Monroy, parents of children up to age 12 will learn how to develop self-esteem, confidence and healthy emotional relationships within their families. To register, visit ddintelligence.eventbrite.com. Free. Downtown Doral Summer Pop Up Series space, 5241 NW 87th Ave. D109, Doral.
Shakespeare by the Sea, Thursday through Sunday, 8 p.m. This year’s Festival presents “Antony and Cleopatra.” Bring blankets, beach chairs and a picnic basket or enjoy the food truck concessions at these free outdoor performances. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation $5. Seabreeze Amphitheater - Carlin Park, 750 S. State Route AIA, Jupiter. pbshakespeare.org
“Sing,” Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The animated musical film will be shown on a 22-foot screen in Center Court, near the Food Court. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Free goody bags for the first 100 kids to check in, plus free popcorn. Free. Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St., Miami. MalloftheAmericas.com
Summer Game Night Series, Thursday, 7 p.m. Bring the family and unplug for a night as you discover (or rediscover!) your new favorite tabletop game. There will be Café offers and game promotions. Free. Barnes & Noble stores throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events
Girls Empowerment Workshop, Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free workshop for girls grades 4-6. The goal is to educate, empower and inspire girls by raising domestic violence awareness, developing self-respect and enhancing communication skills. 2708 N Australian Ave., Suite 13, West Palm Beach. bit.ly/2Npw9OC
“Black Panther,” Friday, 8:30 p.m. Bring seating for the free outdoor screening at Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov
Movie Daze & Food Truck Frenzy, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a variety of food truck vendors and a free movie at Riviera Beach’s Bicentennial Park. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Bicentennial Park, 190 E 13 St., Riviera Beach. rbcra.com/events-calendar
School of Rock, Friday, 6:30 p.m. Summer camp productions for ages 6-13. Coral Springs Center For the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. TheCenterCS.com
Splash In Space, Friday, 6-10 p.m. Come to Splash Adventure water park for games, a movie, water park time, bounce house and prizes. All ages welcome. Preregistration and prepayment are required. $6. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. broward.org/Parks/ThingsToDo/
Teen Comic Con, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Original illustrations, animations, superheroes and characters will take center stage as South Florida teens display and sell their colorful cartoon artwork. There will be gaming stations throughout the museum, artistic demonstrations by Emmy Award-winning cartoonist Rob Cabrera, drawing contests, digital animation screenings and a cosplay fashion show. $11 - $14. Young at Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. youngatartmuseum.org
Car Seat Safety Inspection, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event co–sponsored by Pediatric Associates and Sunrise Police Department. If possible please bring your child, car seat and vehicle to the event. First come, first served. 4279 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise. bit.ly/2NojxHy
Dig The Beach Volleyball Series, Saturday and Sunday. Traveling volleyball tournament where different levels compete, such as youth/juniors, adults and coeds. Fort Lauderdale Beach, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. digthebeach.com
Splish Splash at the Dania Beach PATCH, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy local exhibitors, organically grown produce for sale, family fun games, a giant water slide, kiddie pools, volunteer activities and more. Free. The Dania Beach PATCH, 1201 W. Dania Beach Blvd. thepatchgarden.com
Free Wellness Day Events, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Florida KidCare will team with Walmart for events at three stores in North Miami Beach, Miami and Miami Gardens. Get free blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings, free product samples, and information about health insurance and new health products. Walmart, 1425 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach. facebook.com/pg/FLKidCare/events/
Model Train Rides, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ride-on model steam trains depart the station every few minutes except in case of rain or lightning. An adult must accompany riders under 10. Pregnant women cannot ride for their own safety. $1.50 per ride plus park admission fee. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org/Schedule.html
Repticon, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The reptile and exotic animal show features vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise, as well as live animal seminars, raffles and prizes. $5 - $10. South Florida Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. repticon.com/florida/west-palm-beach/
FAMILY S.T.E.M.: Fire and Ice, Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Mad Science presents a collection of scientific demonstrations that will stretch your child's brain. Pre-registration required. Ages 8-12. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd, Davie. sherman.library.nova.edu
Tea With Barbie, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Join Barbie and her friends for the museum’s 100th birthday party. There will be tea and treats, plus participants can take pictures and get autographs. $15 - $20. Old Davie School Museum, 6650 Griffin Road, Davie. olddavieschool.org
We Will Rock You, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Florida Children's Theatre presents a musical based on the songs of British rock band Queen, featuring more than 20 of the band's hits. $25 - $30. Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. lpacfl.com
Moth Night, Saturday, 8-10:30 p.m. Special lights and bait will be set up at Long Key Nature Center in Davie to attract moths so they can be photographed and cataloged at 3501 SW 130th Ave. in Davie. Free. broward.org/Parks
Groove + Green - Music, Brunch & Marketplace, Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music, brunch offerings, a pop-up marketplace, local produce, unfiltered honey, fresh breads, cured pickles & olives, artisan jams, live plants, prepared specialty foods, vegan delights, and other small-batch products. Free. Corner of 441 and Margate Boulevard, 5701 Margate Blvd., Margate. margatefl.com
Gecko ParX All Day Jump, Sunday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Jump all day at the new Gecko ParX in Weston for just $25 per person. Gecko ParX, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston. geckoparx.com
Sunday Family Movies: "Cars 3," Sunday, 11 a.m. Lighting McQueen prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage. $1. Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. sugarsandpark.org
YMCA of the Palm Beaches All-Out Pool and BBQ Party, Sunday, 12-2 p.m. Enjoy aquatic relay obstacle courses, water volleyball, canoe rides, slip and slide, face painting, and swimming with mermaids. The $5 food tickets include all-you-can-eat grilled hot dogs, gourmet popcorn, cold soda, and delicious desserts. Free. YMCA of the Palm Beaches, 2085 S. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach. ymcapalmbeaches.org
International Children’s Day, Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Event features arts and crafts, rides, face painting, live music and workshops on acting, dance, painting and puppetry, plus a live performance of “El Gato y la Gaviota.” Free. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. miamidadecountyauditorium.org
Meet Me At the Park, Sunday, 4-6 p.m. Come meet the neighbors and enjoy time in your park. Free. Country Village Park, 6550 NW 188 Terrace, Miami, plus other locations. miamidade.gov/parks/
