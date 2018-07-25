What to do with the kids this weekend: ice cream science, PAW Patrol and a cow wash

PAW Patrol Live! lands on stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. It’s also Ice Cream Science Weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science, and it’s National Dance Day on Saturday, so the Frost Museum of Science and several libraries are having celebrations.

Families can also check out a water park or one of South Florida’s new water challenges, or gear up for the most unusual event of the weekend: a cow wash.

You read that right: a cow wash. Jupiter Creamery invites families to visit its working farm Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. and wash, pet and feed a cow. You can also touch a pig and pet a chicken and talk to the farmer about how and where your food is grown and cared for. The event is free but donations of $10 per family are appreciated, and some farm products will be for sale, cash only. Jupiter Creamery is at 18591 131st Trail North in Jupiter (jupitercreamery.com).

Other top events for kids this weekend include the following:

Health and Financial Wellness Fair, Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get free glucose, blood-pressure and spinal screenings, plus enjoy 30-minute financial seminars, health and life insurance representatives, yoga and food demonstrations, entertainment and live music, kids' face painting, raffles, prizes and giveaways. Free. Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. pompanobeachfl.gov/events/display

Summer Game Night Series, Thursday, 7 p.m. Unplug for a night as you discover your new favorite tabletop game at Barnes & Noble. There will be Café offers and game promotions at stores throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events

Sunset Celebration, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Music by Paul Anthony and the Reggae Souljahs Band, happy hour at the bar, a variety of local food and arts and crafts vendors. Donations appreciated for the back-to-school drive. Free. Lake Park Harbor Marina, 105 Lake Shore Drive, West Palm Beach. lakeparkmarina.com/

Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy extended hours of exploration at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium with interactive science crafts, activities, entertainment, exhibits, planetarium shows, and a chance to view the night sky in Palm Beach County's only public observatory. Food and beverage from Wholesome Tummies Cafe will be available for purchase. $6-$13.95. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org

Splashtacular Family Fridays, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy games, races, music and more during this fun-filled family night. $7. Castaway Island Water Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood. broward.org/Parks

Back 2 School Bash, Friday, 7 p.m. Come out for a night of fun, giveaways, school supplies, food and much more. Free. Higher Vision Ministries, 632 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach. facebook.com/events/280892429137701/

Movie in The Park, Friday, 8-11 p.m. Enjoy the Disney-Pizar movie “Coco” and come dressed to win prizes in the Day of the Dead costume contest. Free. A Freebee shuttle will run before and after the event to and from neighboring parking lots and garages. Bicycle valet will also be available. Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami. coconutgrove.com/summerevents/movies-in-the-park/

“Early Man,” Friday, 8:30 p.m. Set at the dawn of time, the animated comedy tells the story of a group of friends who must unite their tribe against a mighty enemy. Bring seating for the PG-rated 2018 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov

Delray Beach GreenMarket and Back to School Family FunDay, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. An open air marketplace at Old School Square Park with more than 65 food vendors. The GreenMarket has a fun day in celebration of back to school starting at 10 a.m. with a petting zoo, face painting, vendors, a story corner, healthy snack ideas and a raffle. Get a $5 GreenMarket coupon, free food ticket and Italian Ice while supplies last. Free and open to all ages. Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. delraycra.org/greenmarket/

Toddler Time at Sky Zone, Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Little ones can discover the joy of being active, bouncing under the supervision of their parents without interference from the big kids. Kids walking to age 5 can jump for $7. Sky Zone Fort Lauderdale, 1834 SW 2nd St, Pompano Beach. fortlauderdalestore.skyzone.com

Back To School Resource Fair, Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy free backpacks and school supplies, direct contact with health and social services, community services, after school and extra-curricular activities, and local educational information. West Kendall Toyota, 13800 SW 137th Ave, Miami. facebook.com/events/1629347843769447/