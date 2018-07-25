What to do with the kids this weekend: ice cream science, PAW Patrol and a cow wash

PAW Patrol Live! lands on stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. It’s also Ice Cream Science Weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science, and it’s National Dance Day on Saturday, so the Frost Museum of Science and several libraries are having celebrations.
Families can also check out a water park or one of South Florida’s new water challenges, or gear up for the most unusual event of the weekend: a cow wash.
You read that right: a cow wash. Jupiter Creamery invites families to visit its working farm Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. and wash, pet and feed a cow. You can also touch a pig and pet a chicken and talk to the farmer about how and where your food is grown and cared for. The event is free but donations of $10 per family are appreciated, and some farm products will be for sale, cash only. Jupiter Creamery is at 18591 131st Trail North in Jupiter (jupitercreamery.com).
Other top events for kids this weekend include the following:
Health and Financial Wellness Fair, Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get free glucose, blood-pressure and spinal screenings, plus enjoy 30-minute financial seminars, health and life insurance representatives, yoga and food demonstrations, entertainment and live music, kids' face painting, raffles, prizes and giveaways. Free. Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. pompanobeachfl.gov/events/display
Summer Game Night Series, Thursday, 7 p.m. Unplug for a night as you discover your new favorite tabletop game at Barnes & Noble. There will be Café offers and game promotions at stores throughout South Florida. stores.barnesandnoble.com/events
Sunset Celebration, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Music by Paul Anthony and the Reggae Souljahs Band, happy hour at the bar, a variety of local food and arts and crafts vendors. Donations appreciated for the back-to-school drive. Free. Lake Park Harbor Marina, 105 Lake Shore Drive, West Palm Beach. lakeparkmarina.com/
Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy extended hours of exploration at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium with interactive science crafts, activities, entertainment, exhibits, planetarium shows, and a chance to view the night sky in Palm Beach County's only public observatory. Food and beverage from Wholesome Tummies Cafe will be available for purchase. $6-$13.95. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org
Splashtacular Family Fridays, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy games, races, music and more during this fun-filled family night. $7. Castaway Island Water Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood. broward.org/Parks
Back 2 School Bash, Friday, 7 p.m. Come out for a night of fun, giveaways, school supplies, food and much more. Free. Higher Vision Ministries, 632 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach. facebook.com/events/280892429137701/
Movie in The Park, Friday, 8-11 p.m. Enjoy the Disney-Pizar movie “Coco” and come dressed to win prizes in the Day of the Dead costume contest. Free. A Freebee shuttle will run before and after the event to and from neighboring parking lots and garages. Bicycle valet will also be available. Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami. coconutgrove.com/summerevents/movies-in-the-park/
“Early Man,” Friday, 8:30 p.m. Set at the dawn of time, the animated comedy tells the story of a group of friends who must unite their tribe against a mighty enemy. Bring seating for the PG-rated 2018 film. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov
Delray Beach GreenMarket and Back to School Family FunDay, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. An open air marketplace at Old School Square Park with more than 65 food vendors. The GreenMarket has a fun day in celebration of back to school starting at 10 a.m. with a petting zoo, face painting, vendors, a story corner, healthy snack ideas and a raffle. Get a $5 GreenMarket coupon, free food ticket and Italian Ice while supplies last. Free and open to all ages. Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. delraycra.org/greenmarket/
Toddler Time at Sky Zone, Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Little ones can discover the joy of being active, bouncing under the supervision of their parents without interference from the big kids. Kids walking to age 5 can jump for $7. Sky Zone Fort Lauderdale, 1834 SW 2nd St, Pompano Beach. fortlauderdalestore.skyzone.com
Back To School Resource Fair, Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy free backpacks and school supplies, direct contact with health and social services, community services, after school and extra-curricular activities, and local educational information. West Kendall Toyota, 13800 SW 137th Ave, Miami. facebook.com/events/1629347843769447/
Woodworking with Jake, Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Participants learn to craft their own wooden items, decorate them and take them home. For this class, participants will be making a keepsake box. Ages 5-12, $10 + $5 Supplies Fee = $15 per child. Space is limited so sign up early. Tools provided or bring your own (hammer, level, tape measure). Delray Beach Children's Garden, 137 SW Second Ave., Delray Beach. www.delraybeachchildrensgarden.org
Craft and Story Time, Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Kids ages 4-10 will learn about alligators through crafts and stories. $2 per child. RSVP required at 561-966-7000. Green Cay Nature Center, 12800 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach. friendsofgreencay.org/
Broward's Back to School Community Extravaganza, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Each child present will receive one backpack filled with school supplies, reading books, a pair of shoes, and other goodies while supplies last. Sign up for Florida Kidcare and free and reduced lunch. Doors close promptly at 2 p.m. For immunizations, please bring a copy of immunization records, parent's ID and proof of address. Call 954-377-1000 Monday-Friday for information. New Renaissance Middle School, 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar. bit.ly/2mBYCp1
Let’s Dance! National Dance Day Celebration, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate National Dance Day while discovering how movement can benefit your health no matter your age. Get a stretch break, reach your daily step goal and try a new move on MeLab’s interactive dance floor during special Zumba dance classes in the MeLaB at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Included with regular museum admission. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org/event/lets-dance/
Little Town Play Turns One, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Enjoy free pizza, balloon blowing and more with regular entry of $10 per child. Little Town Play, 15200 Jog Road A4, Delray Beach. http://www.littletownplaycenter.com/
Back-to-School Community Block Party, Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy entertainment, free food, arts and crafts, face painting, games, music and a kid zone. Bring a bathing suit for free swimming. There will be free back-to-school supplies for Wellington students with ID. Free. Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd. wellingtonfl.gov
Art Storytime, Saturday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Every fourth Saturday, 3- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers enjoy a story followed by a related art activity at Perez Art Museum Miami, Knight Education Center. Pre-registration required. Free for children. Caregivers must pay museum admission. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. http://pamm.org/artstorytime
PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Saturday and Sunday. X barks the spot in the new tour PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure on stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. $19-$60. 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org
Super Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Join Tabernacle Christian Center for a day filled with fun and educational activities for children of all ages, including Tae Kwon Do, dance, music, arts and crafts, STEM activities, physical fitness, giveaways and more. Tabernacle Christian Center, 4101 SW 61st Ave., Davie. TCCTutoring7@gmail.com
Essence of the Bahamas Festival, Saturday, noon-midnight. Celebrate the Bahamas with junkanoo, entertainment, handcrafted artistry and more. $10; $5 for ages 7-12. 4400 NW Second Ave., Miami. bit.ly/2LlmWKO
Young Maker Workshops, Saturday. From solar ovens to basic soldering, kids explore how making things with their hands is both art and science. Morning workshops are for ages 5-10, afternoon classes are for ages 11-16. $15. STEM Studio, 1209 Main St., Jupiter. sfsciencecenter.org/
Ice Cream Science Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Learn how cream, sugar, a baggie and salt make ice cream in this hands-on family activity that includes eating what you make. Then take in a liquid nitrogen show and sample some liquid nitrogen ice cream. End the day with an Ice Cream Relay Race. $13-$16. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/
Panthers IceDen Christmas in July, Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt and the Roar Corp will join in a fun-filled afternoon on ice. Every paying guest will receive a free candy cane and hot chocolate; the first 30 kids ages 12 and younger will receive a free sleigh ride. $10.50 admission; $4 skate rental. Panthers IceDen, 3299 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. http://bit.ly/PIDChristmasInJuly
Artful Learning - Children's Art Class, Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to come have fun with art and science on the weekends at Manatee Lagoon. RSVP required. Parents must stay on site. Free. 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. visitmanateelagoon.com/event/artful-learning/
When I Grow Up Career Day, Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Let your little ones discover some of the job options that are available to them when they grow up. Meet knowledgeable people who work in popular fields such as medicine, animal care, entertainment, arts and public safety. $15-$20. Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org
Child and Babysitting Safety, Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Learn babysitting as a business, safety and injury prevention, responding to conflicts, age-appropriate play, basic caregiving, safe sleep practices and First Aid. DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach, 9600 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. https://bit.ly/2LPERoS
Barnes & Noble Kids' Book Hangout, Saturday, 2 p.m. Discover your new favorite books, meet other avid readers, and enjoy fun activities and free book swag. Ages 6-12. Kids do not need to have read the featured books. Free. Barnes & Noble stores throughout South Florida. bn.com/bnhangout
FAMILY S.T.E.M.: The Science of Sound!, Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Pro. DoDad’s Lab presents a high-energy science show featuring audience-involved experiments, original music and puppetry to explore the science of sound with captivating science experiments and demonstrations. Ages 6 and older. Siblings welcome with caregiver. Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd, Davie. sherman.library.nova.edu
Diveheart Music & Art Festival, Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m. Enjoy music by various bands and stroll through the Diveheart Art Tent and enjoy creations by talented artists. All proceeds benefit programs that teach people with disabilities how to scuba dive. Anglin's Square, 12 Commercial Blvd., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. diveheartmusicfest.org
Parents Night Out at Gecko ParX Family Trampoline and Action Park, Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off children ages 6-12, and enjoy a night on the town while kids enjoy trampolines, dodgeball, two basketball slam dunk courts, ropes course, parkour course, ninja warrior course, and more. $19.99. Gecko Parx, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston. geckoparx.com/product/parents-night-out/
Gecko ParX All Day Jump, Sunday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Gecko ParX, a new, 40,000-square-foot family entertainment center in Weston, invites guests to jump all day on Sunday for just $25. Gecko ParX, 3305 Corporate Ave., Weston. geckoparx.com
Back 2 School Festival, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Backpacks, school physicals, bounce house, food, uniform exchange, haircuts and more. Please note that children must remain with parents at all time while on church grounds. Free. First Seventh-day Adventist Church of West Palm Beach, 6300 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach. facebook.com/events/912050928998955/
Back to School Event, Sunday, 12- 4 p.m. Parents in need and teachers are invited to come get free school supplies.There will be plenty of fun for the kids, including a bounce house and games, and raffles for ACE Educational supplies and gift cards for school clothes shopping. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. Please RSVP at facebook.com/events/573621053031612/
Oceanside, Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Contemporary jazz station Love 94 presents an array of arts/crafts and business vendors, plus beach-side concessions, restaurants and cafés, a splash fountain and playground for the kids. Free. Great Lawn, Atlantic Boulevard and A1A, Pompano Beach. love94smoothjazz.com/
Mini Iwai: One-Day Anime Extravaganza, Sunday, 12-8 p.m. Performances and shows by 8 Bit Wave and the 3000 Brigade, costume contests, Glow Party, Disney sing-along, vendors, artists and more. $5 or free if you pre-register for Anime Iwai in November. North Fort Lauderdale Marriott, 6650 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. animeiwai.com
Family Day at The Bass Museum of Art, Sunday, 2-4 p.m. A free, monthly IDEAS program created to engage families with children of all ages. Activities include a "Design Challenge," performances and special guests. Free. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. thebass.org/events/family-days
Family Night and Sky Wars, Sunday, 4-8 p.m. SkyWars is a new, team-strategy battle game using blasters and foam balls or darts in a variety of games, including team elimination, capture the flag, duck hunt and more. Plus, every Sunday get two 90-minute jumps, a large pizza and a pitcher of soda for $39.99 (Sky Socks not included.) Additional jumpers $12 each. Sky Zone Fort Lauderdale, 1834 SW 2nd St., Pompano Beach. fortlauderdalestore.skyzone.com
