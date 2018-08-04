What to do with kids this weekend: Back-to-school fairs, Summer Splash, Wizard of Oz

The back-to-school tax holiday is Aug. 3-5, bringing with it a ton of events and giveaways for students. Many malls have special deals and programs for the weekend, and there are county- and city-sponsored programs for kids.

There is also Safari Nights at the Palm Beach Zoo, a Breastfeeding Awareness Walk and family fun day at Tropical Park in Miami, workshops for kids at Home Depot stores throughout South Florida and “The Wizard of Oz” outdoor movie in Pembroke Pines.

Our top events for families in South Florida this weekend include the following:

Breastfeeding Awareness Walk, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out for a free, fun, family-friendly day in the park to raise awareness on the importance of breastfeeding in our community. Free workshops, demonstrations, health screenings, music and raffles. Kid’s Zone has free face painting, water slides, glitter tattoo artist and other activities. Free. Tropical Park, 7900 Bird Road, Miami. 7thannualbfwalk.eventbrite.com

Home Depot Kids Workshop, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 5-12 are invited to build bookworm bookends, then customize it with paint and stickers. Kids receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Free. Home Depot stores. homedepot.com

Hard-Edge Painting, Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The family program features a studio workshop for artistic fun for all ages. Explore, create and enjoy hard-edge paintings in the workshop suitable for students in kindergarten and older. $5. Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. bocamuseum.org

Kids Fest, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free bowling, shoe rental and $5 arcade card for kids, plus $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks, $2 pizza slices and deals on bowling for adults. Free. Bowlero, 350 Maplewood Drive, Jupiter. bowlero.com/location/bowlero-jupiter

Summer Splash featuring Jake Miller, Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Join Y100 and Jungle Island for a foam pool party at Jungle Island’s pop-up water park, NeoSplash; an exhilarating acrobatics show at the Superflight; a fun foam dart tournament at the Battleground; and food and drinks at the Pink Flamingo food truck. $30-$40. Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. jungleislandtickets.com

Kindergarten Kickoff, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tips on how to improve your child's fine motor skills, numeric ordering, and sound and letter recognition. Kids can hop aboard a real school bus, learn about healthy lunch box snacks and practice circle-time with an interactive music session. There will also be raffles and resource tables. $15-$20. Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org

Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, music, games, raffle giveaways, bounce houses, caricaturists and face painting for children. Kids in attendance will receive free haircuts and free backpacks filled with school supplies. Free. Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. community.orangebowl.org/familyfunandfitday/

Young At Art Museum's Back to School Bash, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fun hands-on art activities inspired by Christopher Ian MacFarlane’s Saturday Morning Cartoons, such as creating My Creature Pencil Toppers, BFF Friendship Bracelets, and Back to School Bookmarks. Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. youngatartmuseum.org/

Florida Technical College Back to School Community Expo, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Get free school supplies and haircuts while enjoying free family activities, food and refreshments. All services and supplies offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. Florida Technical College, 12520 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. Register at bit.ly/2LGQNNH.

S.O.L. Fete Miami - Summer of Love Festival, Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Caribbean food, art, music and cultural activities for the entire family, including Caribbean-inspired mini-golf, paint classes, life-size games, children’s self-esteem boot camp, fitness activities, food trucks and arts and crafts vendors. Free. Bayfront Park Pavilion, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. bayfrontparkmiami.com