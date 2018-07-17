Tell us: How do you protect against food allergies?

A Weston teen died last month after taking a single bite of a cookie made with peanut products. It is a nightmare scenario not only for parents of children with several food allergies, but also for parents of non-allergic children who worry about unintentionally harming another child.

Food allergies are nothing to take lightly. Severely allergic people can die of anaphylactic shock after contact with an allergen, even if EpiPens are administered.

People don’t have to eat an allergen to be affected, either. My daughter’s kindergarten teacher is so allergic to peanuts that simply picking up a snack bar with nuts caused a severe allergic reaction. Another friend’s sensitivity to shellfish is so severe that she had to go to the Emergency Room when her mother accidentally used the same cooking spoon to stir two different pots – one with shellfish and one without.

Avoiding allergens isn’t easy even when eating foods that are clearly labeled. Most processed foods contain nuts or are made in facilities that process nuts in other foods.

Does your family deal with food allergies? What tips and techniques have you tried to educate your children and loved ones about the risks involved with food allergies?

