Celebrate July 4th with science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami is planning a full day of festivities for the Fourth of July, including a meet-and-greet with a bald eagle and a "Science of Fireworks" show.

The museum also plans to be open until 8:30 p.m. so guests can enjoy the exhibits before heading to nearby Bayfront Park in Miami for the 9 p.m. fireworks display.

The day begins with a presentation with an American bald eagle from the Batchelor Wildlife Center rehabilitation clinic. Visitors can learn about the biology of the country’s national bird and conservation tips.

Inside the MeLab on the bottom floor of the main structure, the museum plans “Science of Fireworks” at 12:15, 2:15 and 8 p.m. to show guests the science behind colorful combustions. The museum will also present its “Spark of Science” program and “A Tale of Toxicology” live show in the Power of Poison theater. In addition to the main aquarium at the Frost, the museum has several traveling exhibits -- “Power of Poison: From the Depths of the Sea to Your Own Backyard” and “Da Vinci – Inventions” — as well as shows in the Frost Planetarium, including the new “Journey to the Stars.”

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is at 1101 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, directly in front of the free Metromover’s Museum Park Station. Learn more at frostscience.org.

