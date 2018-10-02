Giveaway: So Fruitty / LEGOLAND Florida prize package

Enter for your chance 4 LEGOLAND Florida passes and a So Fruitty prize package

So Fruitty, the most spectacular frozen fruit bar you have ever tasted, is now the official frozen fruit bar of LEGOLAND Resorts. To celebrate, So Fruitty is giving one lucky South Florida Parenting reader a prize pack valued at $500 with four (4) LEGOLAND passes, eight (8) boxes of So Fruitty, four (4) So Fruitty T-shirts, a Cooler Bag and a Shaker Cup.So Fruitty is the only hand-made, frozen fruit bar that uses fresh fruit, which gives them an exceptional flavor and a creamy, velvety texture. They are a low-calorie, non-GMO Project Verified snack that is gluten-free, and they are made in Orlando. Learn more at www.sofruitty.com.

Giveaway ends Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. ONE ENTRY per person. Winner will be notified by email and must confirm residence in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County to receive prize. Prize will be mailed to the winner using the address provided on the entry form. Winners of South Florida Parenting prizes awarded in the past 6 months (on or after April 29, 2018) are not eligible to win.



