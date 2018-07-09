New Barnes & Noble kids program will have freebies, games and activities

Barnes & Noble is encouraging kids’ interest in reading with a new program, the Kids’ Book Hangout, on Saturday, July 28. During the event, ages 6-12 are invited to stores to play games and activities, and score free book-related swag, while talking about four specially selected books: “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson; “More Scrawny Than Brawny” (Caveboy Dave Series #1) by Aaron Reynolds; “The Basque Dragon” (Unicorn Rescue Society Series #2) by Adam Gidwitz; and “She Loves You (Yeah, Yeah, Yeah)” by Ann Hood.

Kids do not need to have read the featured books to participate in the 2 p.m. event. The four books will be 20 percent off all day, and Barnes & Noble Cafés will be offering $1 discounts on Frappuccinos and smoothies for eventgoers.

“With the new Barnes & Noble Kids’ Book Hangout, we’ve created a forum for young readers to gather in our stores to discover books, have fun, and experience the joy of reading with other kids in their community,” said Stephanie Fryling, a Barnes & Noble vice president, in a news release. “The Hangout is designed to introduce young readers to exciting titles, as well as help them to find the books, authors, and series that they will love for years to come.”

The Kids’ Book Hangout will be held seasonally. Barnes & Noble also has weekly storytimes on Saturday mornings, Thursday night game nights, and a Summer Reading Program, in which kids can earn a free book when they read eight books this summer.

For more information, visit www.bn.com/bnhangout.

