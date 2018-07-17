Model mom makes a splash at Miami Swim Week

A model is making a splash on social media after she walked the runway at Miami Swim Week­ while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter.

Instagram users are applauding Mara Martin, who walked in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search runway show on Sunday in a gold bikini while nursing her infant daughter, who also rocked a bikini for the runway.

Although the audience cheered mom and baby during the show, according to a USA Today report, the reaction didn’t stop there.

"I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day," Martin wrote Monday on Instagram. “It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!

“But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that.”

Martin’s isn’t the only story out of Miami Swim Week. Paralympian Brenna Huckaby walked down the runway with a prosthetic leg at the Sports Illustrated Swim Search show, and plus-size models put the spotlight on swimsuits and lingerie for curvy women at a Miami Curves Week pop-up.

