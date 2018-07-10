5 places to watch the World Cup final with kids

The World Cup final begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Here are five family-friendly watch parties in South Florida.

Miramar World Cup Watch Party, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd., Miramar

Miramar’s watch party includes a free soccer clinic from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 6-12 from Paris Academy, live music by Power 96, a fun zone, food and drinks for purchase, a jumbotron screen to watch the match, and bleacher seating within the stadium. Free admission and free parking. Register for the soccer clinic and watch party for free at https://bit.ly/2N5Apme.

Doral’s World Cup Viewing & Party, Sunday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Revo Entertainment Center, 10395 NW 41st St., Doral.

Enjoy the World Cup game on big screen TVs, beer and wine during the game, food and other vendors, a kids zone, entertainment, interactive activities, music, and door prices. Admission $10; VIP $25 (includes unlimited beer and wine). https://bit.ly/2u9LWdk

CityPlace Doral Watch Party, Sunday, 11 a.m.

CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral

CityPlace Doral will transform its main plaza into a huge, family-friendly celebration including music by DJ Bulldog, inflatable soccer field and a live mural artist, plus arts & crafts booths, face painting, outdoor games, giveaways and special food & beverage offerings. The match will be shown on a massive outdoor jumbotron. Radio personalities from Exitos 107.1, 990 ESPN Deportes and Actualidad 1040 will provide live commentary throughout the game. Free. cityplacedoral.com

2018 FIFA World Cup Watch Party, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Catch the final 2018 FIFA World Cup game in the air conditioned auditorium and watch your team claim victory on the giant screen. Bring the family down to PAMM for a watch party sponsored by Telemundo and featuring Telemundo World Cup goodies, a cash bar, and bites for purchase. $16 for adults, $12 for students/seniors. Space is limited — first come, first seated. pamm.org

Clevelander Marlins Park World Cup Final Watch Party, 11 a.m.

The Clevelander at Marlins Park 501 Marlins Way, Miami

Enjoy the World Cup game on big screen TV’s, beer and wine, music, and entertainment, plus a ticket to the Marlins game as they take on the Phillies at 1:10 p.m. Adults $79; includes two-hour open bar (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) with beer and wine. Minor ticket (under 21) $49; includes choice of chicken tenders and fries or hot dog and fries meal with one non-alcoholic beverage. https://bit.ly/2LoxG6E

