Water slides in suburbia: South Florida’s wildest water parks, attractions

Summertime means plunging down water slides, bobbing in wave pools and floating along lazy rivers. At least, that’s how we roll in South Florida, home to water parks and attractions that deliver all of the above in abundance.

Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach isn’t South Florida’s only oasis for wet-and-wild fun. There are five dueling corkscrew water slides at Paradise Cove Park in Pembroke Pines; 1,000-foot-long lazy rivers through waterfalls and caves at McDonald Water Park in Hialeah; inflatable obstacle courses in Dania Beach; and one water park designed by Miami artist Romero Britto.

Here’s our guide to conquering South Florida’s wildest and wettest parks and attractions.

Scenes from Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach

Rapids Water Park

6566 N. Military Trail, Riviera Beach; 561-848-6272 or RapidsWaterPark.com

The thrills: Undoubtedly South Florida’s biggest water park at 30 acres, Rapids stacks up alongside Orlando’s biggest attractions with lazy rivers, splash pools and raging rafts. Six high-speed slides beckon for the wild at heart, from the Big Thunder and its hairpin turns and 45-degree raft plunge to the Brain Drain, a 70-foot vertical drop down enclosed flume water slides. Feel like surfing? The artificial-wave ride FlowRider lets two wakeboarders and bodyboarders surf at once. Skipping the thrills? Seek out Rapids’ quarter-mile-long lazy river.

Best time to visit: The park, which tends to get slammed during summer, is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 19, after which it winds down for the season. Beat the waterslide vultures by staking out rides in the morning. Want a deal? Visit at 4 p.m. or later, when half-price admission kicks in.

Everything else: For true water park excess, rent a Big Surf Cabana ($139-$169), which includes a 10-by-10 cabana, ceiling fan, flatscreen TV, loveseat, security lockers, water, and food and beverage service. Snack bars, ice cream parlors and restaurants are everywhere here.

Scenes from Calypso Bay Waterpark in Royal Palm Beach.

Calypso Bay Waterpark

151 Lamstein Lane, Royal Palm Beach; 561-790-6160 or VisitWPB.gov

The thrills: Those in search of classic wet-and-wild fun can take the plunge down a pair of 220-foot water slides, which send visitors tumbling into a splash pool. For a slower pace, there’s an 897-foot lazy river, a children’s water playground, a lily pad walk and a lap pool equipped with diving boards.

Best time to visit: Park officials recommend right as the park opens (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through mid-August). Mondays and Tuesday mornings are especially slow, but you may encounter summer camps.

Everything else: Calypso Bay runs promotions for back-to-school and holidays, and they host swim lessons with Red Cross-certified instructors. On Oct. 20, when Calypso Bay switches to its off-season, visitors can bring their dogs to splash around in the park.

Scenes from Coconut Cove Waterpark and Community Center in Boca Raton

Coconut Cove Waterpark and Community Center

20130 Regional Park Drive, Boca Raton; 561-629-8840 or Discover.PBCGov.org

The thrills: Despite one of the county’s longest lazy rivers at 986 feet, Coconut Cove seems to rival its Palm Beach neighbor Calypso Bay in thrills, offering two four-story water slides and a children’s water playground with a waterwalk and overhead ropes and a large pool.

Best time to visit: Avoid summer campers by arriving in the late afternoon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which are slow.

Everything else: Admission for toddlers includes a water diaper, and the park offers 10-day summer swim lessons along with a Waggin’ at the Waterpark day for pooches in late-September.

Scenes from Splash Adventure Water Park at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach

Splash Adventure Water Park

401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach; 954-357-5100 or Broward.org

The thrills: Strictly for families with small children, Splash Adventure at Quiet Waters Park boasts slides, tunnels, turn valves and curtains of water.

Best time to visit: Two summer camp sessions stuff the park with younger visitors on weekdays, so go when the park opens at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Everything else: The park hosts Splash in Space family nights at 6-10 p.m. July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, featuring movie screenings, games, bounce houses and prizes. The park will also host its annual Barktoberfest, when furry friends are let loose on the water, on Oct. 6.

Scenes from Tropical Splash Water Park in Lauderhill

Tropical Splash Water Park

3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill; 954-357-5400 or Broward.org

The thrills: Lauderhill’s water park is aimed at the youngest thrill-seekers. There are two water playgrounds, each with spiral slides, water guns and buckets that fill with water and tip over.

Best time to visit: Park staff recommends 1 p.m. on weekdays are less busy after summer campers leave.

Everything else: The park features swimming lessons, concessions and Funbrella rentals ($20-$75). The park abuts a lake, and paddleboat rentals ($10-$25) operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scenes from Paradise Cove Water Park at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines

Paradise Cove Water Park at C.B. Smith Park

900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines; 954-357-5170 or Broward.org

The thrills: When life gives you five-story-tall corkscrew water slides in Pembroke Pines, go for a gigantic splash. Paradise Pipeline is Broward’s most thrilling set of slides, twisting and bending like crazy straws for 400 feet before dumping riders into an exit pool. Then seek out Sharky’s Lagoon, a water playground with slides that wind for 125 feet, or Parrot’s Point, a smaller version for children 5 and under. Finish off at Crazy Creek, a 410-foot-long meandering tube ride.