Giveaway: Back-2-School Silent Dance Party

On Friday, Sept. 7, from 4-5:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., dance the back-to-school blues away with your family and friends where no music can be heard — out loud that is. At a silent dance party, you can put your headphones on, pick one of the three channels, and enjoy an afternoon of crazy fun! The all-ages quiet party will be fun for the whole family at 5241 NW 87th Ave., Suite #D109, in Doral @DowntownDoral

Regular admission is $10 per headphone, or enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets below. Capacity is limited.

For more information, visit mindbodysocialevents.com/ddpopup/.



