Where to celebrate American Craft Beer Week

Drop that imported brew, buddy. It’s American Craft Beer Week.

Sanctioned by the Brewers Association, a national beer guild, the weeklong holiday (May 15-21) celebrates the ingenuity displayed by small and independent breweries from around the country. Breweries and brewpubs in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be featuring birthday parties, bacon pairings, sour brews and a beer named Coconut Creamsicle. (Who needs ice cream anymore?)

Below are seven American Craft Beer Week bashes.

Funky Buddha beer releases, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St, Oakland Park; free admission; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com

Ahead of their Willy Wonka-themed anniversary party in June, the Buddha’s beer wizards will be releasing a pair of brews for sweet-toothed drinkers: Lemon Meringue Blonde Ale and Blueberry Cobbler Wheat Ale, available on draft and in bottles ($7 for Lemon Meringue, $12 for Blueberry Cobbler four-pack).

Copperpoint Brewing Company / Courtesy Copperpoint Brewing Company's Tropic Thunder Passionfruit A-10 IPA will be on tap. Copperpoint Brewing Company's Tropic Thunder Passionfruit A-10 IPA will be on tap. (Copperpoint Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Copperpoint's second anniversary party, 1-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Copperpoint Brewing Company, 151 Commerce Road, Boynton Beach; $5 per beer; 561-508-7676 or CopperpointBrewingCompany.com

Brewmaster Matt Cox will toast two years inside his industrial-chic taproom with a lineup of mind-bending flavors, notably Piña (a pineapple-punched double India Pale Ale), Smoked Oyster Stout (self-explanatory), Sweet Tea Lager (best paired with barbecue), Coco for Coxness (a cocoa-infused imperial stout) and two barrel-aged treatments of Cox Diesel Imperial Porter. Food trucks Rolling Chefs, Spring In Roll Out and Troy’s BBQ (best paired with Sweet Tea Lager) will be on hand, as will local bands and 10 guest breweries including Cigar City, Civil Society and Devour.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company / Courtesy Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company will serve its Coconut Creamsicle and Chocolate Banana Milkshake. Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company will serve its Coconut Creamsicle and Chocolate Banana Milkshake. (Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Coconut Creamsicle and Chocolate Banana Milkshake, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Suite 500, Pompano Beach; free admission; 954-978-3113 or BanginBanjoBrewing.com

The team of adventurous brewers in Pompano Beach will be releasing a double shot of dairy nirvana in the form of their Chocolate Banana Milkshake (banana-blended milk stout) and Coconut Creamsicle (fruity cream ale). It’s $15 for each 22-ounce bottle and there’s no purchase limit, so queue up early. Barbecue palate cleansers can be found at next-door Cuban restaurant It’s a Cubano B, which from noon to 3 p.m. May 21 will serve ribs rubbed with espresso, cocoa and chili, along with Red White and Brewing Co.’s Boca Negra (porter with Cuban coffee, vanilla ice cream, espresso beans and chocolate cake notes) and It’s a Cubano B...eer (double-chocolate coffee porter).

Concrete Beach Brewery / Courtesy Concrete Beach will tap new hoppy beers during its second anniversary party on Friday, May 19. Concrete Beach will tap new hoppy beers during its second anniversary party on Friday, May 19. (Concrete Beach Brewery / Courtesy)

Hoppy birthday Concrete Beach, noon-1 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St, Miami; free admission; 305-796-2727 or ConcreteBeachBrewery.com

As the pun implies, the Wynwood brewery is throwing a second anniversary celebration with a focus on the humble hop, the ball-shaped plant that gives craft ales their bitter, citrusy kick. During the birthday party, four limited-release brews (the brewery has been teasing a Belgian strong ale and IPAs on its Instagram account) will showcase the hop, paired with food from Grumpy Greg’s BBQ, music from ArtOfficial and a free doughnut cake, made by the Salty Donut, which is blended with Tropic of Passion wheat ale. There will also be half-price growler fills and suds from guest breweries Wynwood, J. Wakefield and M.I.A.

Bacon and beer pairing, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Barrel of Monks, 1141 S. Rogers Circle No. 5, Boca Raton; $20; 561-510-1253 or BarrelOfMonks.com; Facebook link

An unholy pairing of pork and spicy Belgian ales, this event will feature bacon strips served with four flights of Barrel of Monk’s Abbey-style saisons and tripels. Find tickets at BaconBoxes.com/Flights.

Florida Weisse Friday, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 19, at the Brass Tap, 551 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; free admission; 754-200-8648 or BrassTapBeerBar.com/FtLauderdale

Sour beers hit peak popularity in 2016, and now the Brass Tap will host another appreciation of the mouth-puckering Berliner-Weisse, a cloudy, low-alcohol-by-volume beer made by fermenting yeast and lactic-acid bacteria. On tap will be seven Berliner-Weisses, including 3 Sons Brewing’s Boysen Tha Hood (boysenberry), Coppertail’s Purple Drank (boysenberry, cherry and blackberry), M.I.A.’s Regresa A Mi (guava and hibiscus) and Flagler Village Brewery’s Sistrunk Funk (passionfruit and guava).

Tap 42 / Courtesy Tap 42 will host guest beers every day during American Craft Beer Week. Tap 42 will host guest beers every day during American Craft Beer Week. (Tap 42 / Courtesy)

ACBW at Tap 42, all day Monday, May 15-Sunday, May 21, at Tap 42 Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton; free admission; 954-463-4900 (Fort Lauderdale) and 561-235-5819 (Boca) or Tap42.com

The popular pub will sling guest taps for every day of the week at both locations. Here are the noteworthy brews to catch: Wide Awake It’s Morning (Monday, Boca) and M.I.A.’s Neon White IPA and Big in Japan (Wednesday, Boca), J. Wakefield’s Campos de Fresas (Friday, Fort Lauderdale) and Devour Fruity Loops Blonde Ale (Saturday, Fort Lauderdale).

