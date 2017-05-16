Après at the Beach cocktail festival skis into Delray Beach

Soon, snowcapped mountains won’t be the only places people can enjoy an après-ski. The French term refers to social activities that occur after a day of skiing — e.g., drinking. Après at the Beach co-founder Laura Albers can’t bring snow to South Florida, but she’ll make sure post-skiing activities are in abundance at the three-day cocktail festival taking place May 19-21 in Delray Beach.

“We started this business five years ago, called Après Ski Cocktail Classic in Aspen,” Albers says. “We were [kicking] around the idea of doing a warm-weather version of Après. … Through [our sponsors], we created this event called Après on the Beach, which is this same kind of concept of people who go skiing and then meet up with friends and hang out. It’s the same kind of crowd that goes to the beach or yachts or boats and then meets up for what we call an ‘elevated happy hour.’ ”

Most of the activities will take place at the Delray Beach Marriott, including an Aspen-themed cocktail party on Friday night with snow machines, frozen drinks and music by DJ Vinny Vinsane, who was a contestant on “The Bachelorette.”

Après at the Beach / Courtesy The Après at the Beach cocktail festival will host seminars, tastings, parties and a pub crawl. The Après at the Beach cocktail festival will host seminars, tastings, parties and a pub crawl. (Après at the Beach / Courtesy)

On Saturday, the Après All Day party will include cocktails by the pool and beach activities such as yoga, surfing and beach Olympics. There will also be micro-seminars throughout the day.

“The seminars are quick, little gather rounds, interactive seminars,” Albers says.

She says the 20-minute sessions will be “a little bit of a spectacle,” with mixologists performing tricks while participants learn to make drinks.

Longer, more formal seminars will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the bar Death or Glory.

More cocktail tastings will take place at the Tiki-hula dance party at 7 p.m. at the Marriott on Saturday night with DJ Troubles. Albers, of New York, says people will be able to sample spirits from all 24 spirit sponsors. A VIP room will offer a selection of limited-edition brands.

On Sunday, May 21, the Après Beach pub crawl and cocktail competition will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue. Seven bars will participate, including 32 East, Death or Glory, SandBar and Deck 84. Participants will get a ticket to taste each of the seven cocktails, and will use social media to vote for their favorite drink. Albers says each bar will use a different brand of liquor, so “people will get to try all kinds of different drinks.”

“There will be a variety of frozen drinks, mixed drinks [and] neat pours,” Albers says. “There’s something for everyone … from dark spirits to tequilas to vodka to gin and professional liqueurs. We have 24 different companies represented, and each has multiple brands, so they’ll be probably about at least 50 kinds of spirits.”

Après at the Beach will run May 19-21 at the Delray Beach Marriott, 10 N. Ocean Blvd.. Tickets start at $35. Go to ApresAtTheBeach.com.

TJMedina@SouthFlorida.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.