Beer group's rewards card offers discounts at South Florida breweries and restaurants

Planning a bar or brewery crawl? There’s now a rewards card for that.

SFLHops, a South Florida meetup group boasting more than 1,000 members, is offering the SFLHops Reward Card, which gives users discounts and deals at 40 breweries, bars and restaurants in the region.

Beer and cocktail drinkers can order the $15 card online at SFLHops.com (click on “Rewards Membership”). Deals range from 10 to 30 percent off beer and food, depending on the location.

The card is accepted at venues such as Pizzacraft, Stache and the just-opened Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale, the Tipsy Boar in Hollywood and CWS Bar + Kitchen in Lake Worth, along with 14 breweries.

SFLHops / Courtesy The SFLHops Reward Card went on sale Aug. 1. The SFLHops Reward Card went on sale Aug. 1. (SFLHops / Courtesy)

Over time, the rewards card pays for itself through savings, says SFLHops founder Stuart Skopit, who created the program to help locals, especially members of his beer-minded meetup group, better navigate bars and breweries.

“People can make their own brewery crawls with this card,” Skopit, of Fort Lauderdale, says. “It covers a huge variety of things related to craft beer.”

Here’s the fine print: SFLHops Reward Card memberships last one year from the date of purchase, and can’t be combined with other offers, Skopit says. Once bought, the thick paper cards take three to five business days for delivery. The card also includes the SFLHops website, which lists all the participating venues.

Deals include 15 percent off beer and liquor at Booze Garden; 10 percent off entire bill at three Rok:Brgr locations; $1 off drafts and 20 percent off flights at LauderAle; 20 percent off entire bill at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company; and $1 off pints at Broski Ciderworks.

For more information, go to SFLHops.com.

