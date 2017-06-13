Beer runs: Running clubs pair exercise with a free pint

Call it a post-workout happy hour. Or a literal beer run.

Welcome to South Florida’s beer running clubs, where runners knock back refreshing pints of craft beer after finishing their 5Ks.

Local breweries, footwear companies and even hotels organize weekly jogs to celebrate the joys of exercise and beer drinking, enticing athletes to these clubs with promises of free brews, back massages, parlor games and low-calorie fruits and snacks. Socializing after the run is a major part of the draw.

The free beer is nice, but it always takes a back seat to general fitness, says Ashley Spurlock, who organizes the weekly Funky Fun Run, a 3.1-mile jog along A1A that ends with a pint of Funky Buddha beer on the pool deck of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

“You don’t have a bunch of people standing around looking like they have a bunch of beer bellies,” Spurlock says. “These runners are pretty hardcore. When you have a healthy lifestyle, what’s one beer after a run, right?”

For runners, scenic backdrops are likewise part of the fun. Courses take joggers along the palm tree-lined A1A on Fort Lauderdale beach and through the mural-covered streets of the Wynwood art district.

Below are five beer running clubs in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties:

Annie Burke/Courtesy The Salty Fun Run 5K meets the third Sunday of the month at SaltWater Brewery in Delray Beach. The Salty Fun Run 5K meets the third Sunday of the month at SaltWater Brewery in Delray Beach. (Annie Burke/Courtesy)

Salty Fun Run 5K

Where and when: Third Sunday of the month at SaltWater Brewery, 1701 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; RunDelrayBeach.com

The course: The run/walk begins at SaltWater, heads north to Lake Ida Road and east along Congress Avenue. Once they reach Spady Elementary School, runners then double-back the way they came.

The fun stuff: The brainchild of Annie Burke, chief operating officer of the footwear store Delray Beach Running Company, the Salty Fun Run began 18 months ago as a way to drive more foot traffic to downtown Delray Beach. The event is an offshoot of a similar gathering she hosts called Tap it on the Ave, a type of pub crawl with running.

The longtime Delray resident says runners receive a free ticket for the SaltWater beer of their choice after the jog, followed by parlor games outside the brewery such as giant Jenga and hula-hoop contests.

“Beer and running goes hand in hand,” Burke says. “You’re hot and sweating and it’s perfect to have something cold and refreshing afterward. That’s the big difference between having a pint and throwing back a six-pack.

World of Beer Coconut Creek/Courtesy Runners gather for a post-race beer during a recent run at World of Beer Coconut Creek. Runners gather for a post-race beer during a recent run at World of Beer Coconut Creek. (World of Beer Coconut Creek/Courtesy)

World of Beer Run Clubs

Where and when: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays at World of Beer Plantation, 1387 S. University Drive; and 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at World of Beer Coconut Creek, 4437 Lyons Road, Suite E-101

The course: In Plantation, runners begin at the beer pub, trek west along Peters Road to Pine Island Road and head back. In Coconut Creek, runners begin at the pub, head west on Wiles Road to the entrance of Monarch High School, and double-back to Lyons Road. From there, participants head north on Lyons, hang a left on Hilton Road and turn around at the dead-end back to Wiles. Finally, runners head north on Lyons again, turn left onto Winston Park Boulevard, turn around at Northwest 50th Terrace back to Lyons and head south to World of Beer.

The fun stuff: Along with a post-race brew at the pubs (some 50 varieties are on tap), there are snacks and beer discounts.

Concrete Beach Brewery/Courtesy The Concrete Cavalry Run Club loops around Wynwood and downtown Miami. The Concrete Cavalry Run Club loops around Wynwood and downtown Miami. (Concrete Beach Brewery/Courtesy)

Concrete Cavalry Run Club

Where and when: 7-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; ConcreteBeachBrewery.com

The course: The 3.1-mile run begins in front of the taproom, loops around Wynwood, treks east to Biscayne Boulevard, south to Bayfront Park, and west through downtown Miami before ending at the taproom.

The fun stuff: After the run, hosted by Miami footwear store Footworks, all Concrete Beach Brewery pints cost $4.

Running for Brews Fort Lauderdale

Where and when: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Bull Market, 210 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; RunningForBrews.com

The course: The 5K used to switch up its host venues, but now begins in Himmarshee Village in front of Bull Market. The route incorporates the sidewalks on both sides of the New River and loops back to Himmarshee.

The fun stuff: There aren’t any free post-race beers at Bull Market, and all drinks are normal price, but the club does draw four runners’ names randomly each week for a free beer.

Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel Bruce Roy, general manager of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, and Don Wennerstrom, owner of Running Wild host a weekly Funky Fun Run, rain or shine. Bruce Roy, general manager of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, and Don Wennerstrom, owner of Running Wild host a weekly Funky Fun Run, rain or shine. (Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel)

Funky Fun Run

Where and when: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Running Wild, 2563 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; RunningWild.com/Funky-Fun-Run

The course: Perhaps the most picturesque of the beer runs, runners depart from Running Wild, an athletic footwear store across the street from the Galleria Mall. The course then bends south along the breezy A1A drag and ends on the pool deck of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale). A Westin van then transports runners back to Running Wild.

The fun stuff: Westin’s hotel manager Bruce Roy started the Funky Fun Run after stopping by the shoe store, and hatched the running club with Running Wild owner Don Wennerstrom. Ashley Spurlock, the hotel’s spa and fitness director, organizes the Funky Fun Runs now, and says the club appeals as much to locals as hotel guests, who use the runs as a way to discover Fort Lauderdale’s beaches and restaurants.

“It’s a balance of the tranquil and the scenic,” Spurlock says of the Funky Fun Run. “You’re getting this fresh ocean air, and at the same time you’re getting into the heart of Fort Lauderdale.”

On average, 100 runners participate in weekly runs, which include a post-race pint of Funky Buddha beer on the Westin’s pool deck, along with fruit, nuts, water and sometimes back massages.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364