Funky Buddha Lounge and Brewery sold to Robot Brewing Company

With its burnt sienna walls and blissed-out attitude, the Funky Buddha Lounge and Brewery seemed like an anomaly when it opened 12 years ago as a hookah bar that brewed beer in an obscure strip mall in upscale Boca Raton.

The place where Oakland Park’s Funky Buddha Brewery cut its teeth as a nanobrewery, and where legions of craft-beer drinkers first flocked to guzzle its beloved “dessert” beers, has been sold to upstart Robot Brewing Company.

The decision to sell Funky Buddha’s original home did not come easily to co-owner Ryan Sentz, who last August also sold his Oakland Park brewery to Corona beer giant Constellation Brands Inc. In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, Sentz admitted that selling the lounge after selling its big sibling last summer felt “incredibly difficult.”

“We ultimately thought the best thing for us and the business especially was to find someone with the same passion and excitement that carried us all these years,” Sentz, who owns the lounge with his wife, Giani, said of Robot Brewing Company.

Sentz will keep a minority stake in the lounge’s sale to Robot Brewing Company, founded by Allen Steen and Natalia Vallejos. The couple will continue using the lounge’s nanobrewery to brew experimental beers while keeping its vibe intact, he says. That means local bands and standup comedy — staples of the original lounge — will stick around, Sentz writes. So will the lounge’s current employees.

Plans are for a “crossover” event between Funky Buddha Brewery and Robot Brewing over the coming weeks, Sentz writes.

“We are confident he and his team (which will include all current staff) will do great things,” Sentz writes. “We will help him avoid the mistakes that you so patiently allowed us to make as we grew.”

This story will be updated. Check back soon for updates.

