Cigar City Brewing serves the best craft beer in Florida, website says

It’s a craft beer so rich, so indulgent and so coveted it commands its own festival: Double Barrel Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout.

Brewed on rare occasions by Tampa’s Cigar City Brewing Company, Double Barrel Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout ranks as the top beer in Florida, according to the Daily Meal’s list of “The Best Beers in Every State.”

A mouthwatering slideshow on the dining website salutes the brew’s over-the-top blast of chocolate, espresso, dark toffee, vanilla, tobacco and chili flavors. The spicy beer is aged inside apple brandy and rum barrels.

To determine each state’s shining beacon of beer, the Daily Meal combed through popular beer-rating websites Beer Advocate (where Hunahpu’s ranks No. 4 on its top beers list), RateBeer (also No. 4) and Untappd (No. 7), and recent winners of the Great American Beer Festival. The Mayan mythology-inspired beer has also netted countless awards on the beer-festival circuit.

In 2007, Tampa native Joey Redner founded Cigar City and brewed his first beer, a batch of Maduro Brown Ale, in early 2009, according to the brewery’s website. In 2010, Redner opened Cigar City’s taproom and started the every-March Hunahpu’s Day, the only festival where the sought-after stout is sold to the public. He sold Cigar City to Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery in March 2016.

It’s not the first time Cigar City has turned heads for its brews. In 2015, the Orlando Sentinel covered the release of Florida Man Double IPA, so named for the cast of harebrained hustlers, fugitives and thieves whose only-in-Florida nuttiness keeps topping weird-news headlines.

For stout devotees, Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout is a decadent dessert in a glass and is worth the schlep to Tampa. But South Florida breweries also rank high on beer-rating websites: The Oakland Park-based Funky Buddha Brewery’s Morning Wood imperial porter is No. 23 on Beer Advocate’s list of the top 250 beers.

Adam Ross / Courtesy LauderAle's C. Porter, barrel-aged coconut-coffee porter, flashes gold hardware after winning at the Great American Beer Festival. LauderAle's C. Porter, barrel-aged coconut-coffee porter, flashes gold hardware after winning at the Great American Beer Festival. (Adam Ross / Courtesy)

At the Great American Beer Festival in October, Fort Lauderdale’s LauderAle Brewery won a gold medal in October for its C. Porter, a barrel-aged coconut-coffee porter available year-round in its taproom. The Buddha, meanwhile, picked up a silver medal for No Crusts, a brown ale reminiscent of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

For more information on Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, go to CigarCityBrewing.com.

For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.

CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). CAPTION 27 Bar and Lounge recently opened in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village arts district. The bar is open Wednesday through Sunday, and is located at 835 NE Third Ave. 27 Bar and Lounge recently opened in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village arts district. The bar is open Wednesday through Sunday, and is located at 835 NE Third Ave. CAPTION Yaxche Tearoom in Delray Beach is heaven for tea lovers. It features about 120 types of tea. The drinks are served hot or cold, and made with purified water. The tearoom is surrounded by plants and has a cozy atmosphere. There's also a trendy store inside. For more on this and other tearooms, click here. Yaxche Tearoom in Delray Beach is heaven for tea lovers. It features about 120 types of tea. The drinks are served hot or cold, and made with purified water. The tearoom is surrounded by plants and has a cozy atmosphere. There's also a trendy store inside. For more on this and other tearooms, click here. CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION A new Louie Bossi's opened April 30 at 100 E. Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton near Mizner Park. The Italian restaurant seats about 40 more than its flagship location in Fort Lauderdale but has the same menu. Call 561-336-6699, or visit LouieBossi.com. A new Louie Bossi's opened April 30 at 100 E. Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton near Mizner Park. The Italian restaurant seats about 40 more than its flagship location in Fort Lauderdale but has the same menu. Call 561-336-6699, or visit LouieBossi.com.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364