Colada Fest to buzz with coffee, craft beer and a roasted pig

Colada Cuban Coffee House and Eatery in Fort Lauderdale, known for its refreshing shots of caffeinated Cuban elixir, will offer a different kind of afternoon buzz during this weekend’s Colada Fest: the dessert beer.

For its second anniversary party on Saturday, April 29, the Cuban restaurant in downtown Fort Lauderdale will pour limited-release craft beers from 11 local breweries.

Each brew sounds as sweet as a Unicorn Frappucchino. The soon-to-open 3 Sons Brewing Company in Dania Beach and Flagler Village Brewery (inside the Fort Lauderdale Brass Tap) will serve PB Kid, a peanut-butter-chocolate brown ale; and Getting Lei’d, a tropical wheat ale fermented with passionfruit, mango and guava.

Colada House will serve fresh sangria during its second anniversary party Colada Fest. Colada House / Courtesy Colada House will serve fresh sangria during its second anniversary party Colada Fest. Colada House will serve fresh sangria during its second anniversary party Colada Fest. (Colada House / Courtesy)

Meanwhile, the crafty wizards over at Funky Buddha Brewery will serve Maple Bacon Coffee Porter, a chocolaty brew whose ingredients are self-explanatory. Barrel of Monks in Boca Raton will pour a Belgian-style Singel in Havana and a Chocolate Coconut Parade of Souls. Civil Society Brewing in Jupiter will offer Mornin’ Fix, a brown ale punched with cinnamon, pecan and coffee notes.

Here are the other beers:

Cigar City Brewing’s Marshall Zhukov’s Penultimate Push, a treatment of its Russian imperial stout

Odd Breed Wild Ales’ porter with sour Montmorency cherries; and a French oak-aged ale with blackberries

Copperpoint Brewing Company’s oak-aged red India Pale Ale Imperial B-20; and a wheat beer brewed with blood orange

Broski Ciderworks’ Pineapple Cider

Salty Beard Brewing’s Beach Day Beer, a dry-hopped saison; and Imperial Adjunctz, a hoppy stout with coffee, hazelnut, pecan, vanilla and chocolate

Colada will also roast a pig and offer samples of sangria, along with music, games and giveaways, and the first 100 ticket-buyers will collect swag bags.

Colada Fest will take place 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Colada Cuban Coffee House and Eatery, 525 N. Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale. Admission is$40-$45. Call 954-368-4705 or go to ColadaHouse.com.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364