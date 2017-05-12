Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest to serve more than 100 beers

When the Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest began six years ago, it was Old School Square’s biggest fundraiser that year, organizer Leanne Griffith says. The bash was stocked with brews she now considers “lame.”
“That first year, I was like, ‘Ooh, we got Coronas?’ ” Griffith recalls. “We were just celebrating regular beer. Now, everyone knows what a Sierra Nevada tastes like, and the craft-beer industry has exploded down here.”
The downtown beer-off, still Old School Square’s biggest fundraiser, now boasts more alcoholic diversity than ever. Vendors in 54 tents will offer more than 100 varieties of local craft beer, wine and hard cider this Friday, May 12, on the spacious lawn facing Atlantic Avenue.
All manner of Florida breweries — nano, micro and super-size — will offer limited-release and unfamiliar suds, including Funky Buddha, Concrete Beach, Devour, Wynwood, J. Wakefield and Saltwater. Accomplice Ciderworks and Brewery in West Palm Beach and Broski Ciderworks in Pompano Beach will have hard cider. The Napa Vallery-based Wagner Family of Wine will likewise featureits 2014 red Conundrum, a blend of Zinfandel and petite Syrah.
Food tents from T.C. Melts, Lola the Baker, Beer Trade Co., Bear’s Food Shack, Rok:Brgr and others will serve comfort-food bites and, every hour, 10 boxes of pizza will be delivered to the festival grounds from Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Pizza Rustica, Mellow Mushroom and Pizza Rox. It’s $3 per slice, and also benefits Old School Square’s free Friday concerts, art exhibits and other programming.
DJs and Deerfield Beach Americana band Uproot Hootenanny will provide music to drink by, and lawn games (giant Jenga, giant beer pong, giant cornhole) will offer more distractions.
The Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest will take place 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Old School Square Pavilion and Park, 51 N. Swinton Ave. Admission is $40-$45 and $55-$65 for VIP, which includes early access from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 561-243-7922, ext. 1 or go to DBCraftBeerFest.org.
