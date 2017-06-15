Unlimited tacos, tequila highlight Delray Beach fiesta

This weekend's cheap-ish hangover arrives courtesy of the cocktail party Tequila and Tacos, a pop-up happy hour happening Friday, June 16, at the Fieldhouse in Delray Beach’s Old School Square.

Tequila and Tacos will kick off Old School Square’s Summer Sizzlin’ Social Series, a lineup of boozy events spun around a single cocktail.

The gathering will feature taco stations, a nacho bar and a salsa and guacamole challenge. But the real draw may be the unlimited “craft” margaritas, which include a Mexican Hipster (infused with jalapenos, tequila and muddled cucumber) and a Margarita Sangria (tequila, sauvignon blanc, pineapple juice, strawberries, orange agave, lime and basil).

If all that sounds like a reprise of the cholesterol bomb that was Cinco de Mayo, organizer Nancy Stewart would agree.

“It’s like we’re having our own Cinco de Mayo sequel,” says Stewart, who also organizes the annual South Florida Garlic Festival stinkfest and the posh Delray Affair. “We’ll be inside, so it’s not weather dependent, and it’s a great pop-up activity for locals.”

Tequila and Tacos will also feature a massive piñata, suspended from the Fieldhouse’s ceiling, which will be filled will restaurant coupons, Delivery Dudes vouchers and passes to future Summer Sizzlin’ Social Series events. Delray Beach restaurants Cabo Flats, Zona Fresca, La Bamba and Tijuana Flats will supply the guac, salsa and margaritas.

The series will continue with Rum, Rhythm and Rumba (8-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8), a pairing of rummy cocktails and salsa lessons from Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Vodka Riot (7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12) will feature cocktails and vodka-infused dishes from chefs at Farmer’s Table, MIA Kitchen Bar, Max’s Harvest, Death or Glory and 50 Ocean. Bottomless Bloody Mary (1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27) will offer bottomless Bloody Marys and brunch, which consists of dishes on a skewer from Ceviche 401, Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar, Death or Glory, Lilo’s and Pizza Rustica.

Tequila and Tacos will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Fieldhouse at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., in Delray Beach. Admission is $45 each event. Call 561-243-7922 or go to OldSchoolSquare.org.

