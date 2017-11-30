Like a Christmas Miracle, pop-up bar opens in Delray | VIDEO

Instead of Miracle on 34th Street, it’s Miracle on Sixth Avenue … in Delray Beach.

Miracle is the name of the Christmas-themed cocktail bar that has popped up at the drinking den and restaurant Death or Glory in downtown Delray Beach (housed in the historic Falcon House, built in 1925).

The idea of a temporary offering of holiday-themed libations was an immediate hit when it started four years ago in a bar in New York’s East Village. Now the pop-up has been franchised to 50 spots worldwide.

Melissa Hom / Courtesy The "Snowball Old Fashioned" craft cocktail at Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar in Delray Beach. The "Snowball Old Fashioned" craft cocktail at Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar in Delray Beach. (Melissa Hom / Courtesy)

The special drinks will be served in bartender supply company Cocktail Kingdom’s kitschy custom “Miracle” glassware, including mugs, coupes, highballs and rocks glasses. The glassware is available for purchase with 10 percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger, a humanitarian organization for ending world hunger.

Here is the cocktail menu:

• Christmopolitan - vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime, Absinthe Mist

• Muletide - mezcal, Amontillado Sherry, allspice dram, ginger, lemon

• Bad Santa (served hot) - mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, spices, golden raisins

• How The Gimlet Stole Christmas - gin, pine-caraway sage cordial

Melissa Hom / Courtesy The "How The Gimlet Stole Christmas" craft cocktail at Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar in Delray Beach. The "How The Gimlet Stole Christmas" craft cocktail at Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar in Delray Beach. (Melissa Hom / Courtesy)

• Run Run Rudolph - blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, iced hot chocolate, Mexican spices

• You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out - oumpkin spiced rye whiskey, Budweiser­, marshmallow syrup, egg

• Snowball Old Fashioned - gingerbread bourbon, wormwood bitters, lemon zest

• Fa La La La La, La La La La - gin, aquavit, hazelnut liqueur, cardamom, vanilla, lemon, egg white, club soda

• Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! — Barbados rum, cachaca, Trinidad overproof rum, purple yam – coconut orgeat, pineapple

• Jingle Ball Nog - cognac, amontillado sherry, peanut butter, almond milk, pandan, cream, nougat syrup, egg, nutmeg

• Shots include the Nice Shot (rum, peppermint, chocolate) and the Naughty Shot (bourbon, cinnamon)

Death or Glory is at 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach. The hours are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Call 561-808-8814 or go to DeathOrGloryBar.com.

Rod Hagwood / southflorida.com For the Miracle pop-up bar, Delray Beach's Death or Glory decorated the entire restaurant/bar in Christmas kitsch. For the Miracle pop-up bar, Delray Beach's Death or Glory decorated the entire restaurant/bar in Christmas kitsch. (Rod Hagwood / southflorida.com)

