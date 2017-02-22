Drink Fort Lauderdale: South Beach Wine and Food Festival introduces retro-cocktail event

This week, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival will return to Fort Lauderdale bearing another feast of swank dinners, TV chef-rich tastings and celebrity-studded brunches. It’s enough to make you crave a cocktail.

Of course, the festival has cocktails covered, too. As part of its expanded Taste Fort Lauderdale series, the festival will present its retro cocktail gathering Drink Fort Lauderdale this Friday, Feb. 24, in the FAT Village art district.

The man behind the night of boozy reverie is Gio Gutierrez, an executive producer of the Miami web series Chat Chow TV, which features interviews with local restaurateurs and mixologists. For Friday’s party, Gutierrez and 12 bars from Miami and Fort Lauderdale will sling cocktail recipes from the early 1900s through present day.

This warehouse in the arty district FAT Village will be the setting for Drink Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Feb. 24. SOBEWFF / Courtesy

“I think of it as a cocktail time machine,” says Gutierrez, a self-described cocktail fanatic who has shot food photography for Bon Appetit, Ocean Drive Magazine and Zagat. He’s also worked on “Fried and True,” the fried-chicken-themed cookbook by South Beach Wine and Food Festival founder Lee Schrager.

Drink Fort Lauderdale, he says, will be divided into six stations, each representing a different decade. Hankering for a Don Draper-style old fashioned? Fort Lauderdale speakeasy-style den Stache will serve a Smokey and the Bandit, an applewood-smoked blend of Maker’s Mark, homemade apple cinnamon bitters and simple syrup. Disaffected, grunge-loving Generation Xers may prefer Smells Like Teen Spirit, a margarita punched with Baron tequila, fresh lime, cayenne-infused agave syrup and blood-orange juice from Lake Worth’s C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen.

Others participating include Apothecary 330, YOLO and the Zombie Ice food truck in Fort Lauderdale; Finka Table and Tap, Pawn Broker and Lilt Lounge in Miami; Commonwealth and Repour in Miami Beach; Tiki ‘Ono in Lake Worth; and the Local Craft Food and Drink in Coral Gables.

Each drinking station will boast period-inspired decor, Gutierrez says, and two bartenders — one from Fort Lauderdale, one from Miami — will mix two versions of the same cocktail.

During the boozy, speakeasy-themed party Drink Fort Lauderdale, bartenders will serve different generations of cocktail recipes from the 1920s through present day. Dylan Rives / Getty Images for SOBEWFF / Courtesy

“The bartenders aren’t competing or anything. I just wanted to create a tighter-knit cocktail community,” Gutierrez says. “Just like the [South Beach] Wine and Food Festival, I feel like we’re bridging Miami and Fort Lauderdale together.” He says Drink Fort Lauderdale was inspired by Drink Miami, his cocktail party that takes over the Freehand Miami hotel every June.

To help build that community spirit, Gutierrez says he fed cocktail recipe ideas to bartenders, from old-school libations to modern molecular mixology. Apothecary 330, for example, will serve the Blue Angel, a Prohibition Era-cocktail with Aviation gin, maraschino liqueur, Crème Yvette, lemon juice and simple syrup. Meanwhile, the futuristic-sounding drink Illumination, from Lilt Lounge, will combine tequila, lime, African nectar and black peppercorn syrups, topped by an India Pale Ale foam and coated with Granny Smith apple-flavored Pop Rocks.

A roundup of food trucks will be provided by local meat czar Sef Gonzalez, better known as food blogger the Burger Beast. Rolling into FAT Village are Taco Fresh, HipPOPS, Miami Roasted Corn, Jerk It Cuisine and Box of Chacos.

Drink Fort Lauderdale will take place 10 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 24, at the Projects warehouse in FAT Village, 521 NW First Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $95. For all South Beach Wine and Food Festival Taste Fort Lauderdale events, go to SoBeFest.com.

