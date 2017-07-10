Hey, frosé: Where to find the trendy summer drink in South Florida

Jordan_Vilonna / Courtesy

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-557-6460, EatRegional.com

Frosé has been on the Regional’s menu since the homey, upscale restaurant opened in September 2016. The Regional makes large batches for its Kelvin slush machine, combining Pearl Vodka, lemon, lime, grapefruit and Aperol. Head bartender David Bouchard says Aperol, boosts the drink’s pink color while cutting down on excessive sweetness. The large slush machine, Bouchard says, keeps the frosé agitated and spinning and, thus, frozen.

The frosé here almost sells itself, Bouchard says.

“It’s a beautiful color,” he says. “We serve it in a really cool footed goblet. It’s garnished with a candied orange wheel. It’s one of those things when somebody sees it, it’s an eye-catcher.”

“It’s one of our best sellers,” he adds. “And considering the weather, we’ve been selling quite a bit lately.”

The frosé costs $11.