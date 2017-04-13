Who will be named top taco at FTL Taco Battle and Craft Beer Fest?

If we were the type of people to pregame before Cinco de Mayo, we would start with the FTL Taco Battle and Craft Beer Festival, taking place Saturday, April 15, at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale.
Local restaurants are vying for top taco, and the adventurous eaters who try each Tex-Mex dish can cast their vote in four categories: Best Taco, Best Brew, Best Booth and Fan Favorite. Competitors include Rocco’s Tacos, Agave Taco Bar, Viva Tokyo, the Whole Enchilada, BC Tacos, Hickory Sticks, American Social, I Love Tacos and Ms. Eats and Sweets.
Seven craft-beer breweries will also contend for best-tasting suds, including M.I.A. Beer Company and Biscayne Bay Brewing Company in Doral and LauderAle in Fort Lauderdale. The rest are Shock Top Brewing Company, Golden Road Brewing, Tomoka Brewing Company and Coppertail Brewing Company.
The festival will also include an Easter egg hunt, lawn games, a kid’s zone and a craft-beer garden. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and the nonprofit Pets’ Broward.
The FTL Taco Battle and Craft Beer Festival will take place 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., in Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free, $25 for beer tastings, $65-$80 for VIP via Eventbrite.com. Call 954-279-3362 or go to GoRiverwalk.com.
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364