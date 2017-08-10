Funky goes national: Oakland Park brewery sold, but taproom vibe to stay the same

Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park has been sold to Fortune 500 company Constellation Brands, the beermaker announced Thursday.

For fans of the popular Oakland Park brewery and taproom, nothing is expected to change. The brews, however, will be more widely distributed outside of Florida.

Details of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but Funky Buddha owners Ryan and KC Sentz will continue the run the brewery’s day-to-day operations.

“Constellation and Funky Buddha share a lot of the same ideals and passion for philanthropy, entrepreneurship and the art of craft beer,” says KC Sentz, Funky’s head brewery and president, in a prepared statement. “At the end of the day, we just really like the people we have met within the organization, each of whom share our dedication to making outstanding beer.”

John Linn, Funky Buddha’s brand director, says the sale of the brewery won’t affect the brewery’s 130 employees, nor does the brewery plan to relocate from Oakland Park, its home base since June 2013.

Constellation Brands, Inc., which has about 9,000 employees, owns and distributes beer-, wine- and spirit-makers Corona, Svedka Vodka, Modelo and 100 other brands across the world. It also has the third-largest beer market share, behind No. 1 Anheuser Busch-InBev and No. 2 MillerCoors, and also owns California-based craft brewery Ballast Point.

Funky Buddha is expected to produce 35,000 barrels of beer in 2017, up 29 percent from 27,000 barrels in 2016, but its distribution outside the state has been limited, Linn says. The sale of the brewery will change that, he says.

“A lot of those problems involve getting financing from somewhere, and we’ve just joined forces with a company that will do that,” Linn says. “They know the beer industry. Their passion for producing product is just like ours.”

