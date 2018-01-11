Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival returns to Oakland Park on Saturday

The flavors of maple, bacon and coffee have flowed through the tanks of the Funky Buddha Brewery long before the Oakland Park beermakers hosted the first Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival in 2014.

A smoky, decadent brew, Maple Bacon Coffee Porter was created by co-owner Ryan Sentz in the back room of Boca Raton’s Funky Buddha Lounge and Brewery in April 2011. The beer became a hit, netting awards at beer festivals while smitten drinkers traded bottles on craft-beer websites. To satisfy rising demand, Ryan and his brother, K.C. Sentz, opened their Oakland Park brewery in 2013.

“It’s in our DNA,” brewery brand director John Linn says. “It’s the beer that put us on the map. It starts almost like a dare to drink a beer like that, but then you realize how balanced it tastes.”

And now, with Fortune 500 alcohol giant Constellation Brands’ purchase of the Funky Buddha last August, there’s about to be maple-bacon overload. That begins with the fifth annual Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival this Saturday, Jan. 13, a block party that will boast samples of more than 100 local and national beers, along with access to bottles of the coveted beer.

The 22-ounce MBCP bottles can be bought in packs of four ($115, which includes admission to the festival) or 12 ($235), and will be accompanied by a massive tap list, including the Buddha’s No Crusts brown ale, Last Snow porter and Key Lime Pie Tart ale. Linn says Mint Julep Bourbon Ale, another new Sentz concoction with a whiskey-like mash of barley, rye and corn, will debut at the festival.

A fleet of food trucks will also be onsite, if the Buddha’s Craft Food Counter and Kitchen restaurant won’t suffice, and DJs will spin music during the afternoon.

A Maple Bacon Coffee Hangover Brunch ($55) will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, inside the brewery. Then, starting Jan. 26, any unsold MBCP will be available on draft and in bottles shipped to liquor and grocery retailers. Linn says the rollout will coincide with the Funky Buddha’s expansion in February into Georgia, North and South Carolina, Virginia, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival 2018 will take place 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., in Oakland Park. Admission is $55 for general admission, $115 for a four-bottle ticket and $235 for a 12-pack pass. Call 954-440-0046 or go to FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com.

For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.

CAPTION Beach Polo World Cup returns to the sands of the W South Beach Jan. 4-7. The polo palooza was a mix of fashion, parties and athleticism (both human and equine). Beach Polo first started in 2005 and ran until 2008. Now its founder Tito Gaudenzi, who stages polo matches around the world, has returned to the sandy pitch of his adopted home. Beach Polo World Cup returns to the sands of the W South Beach Jan. 4-7. The polo palooza was a mix of fashion, parties and athleticism (both human and equine). Beach Polo first started in 2005 and ran until 2008. Now its founder Tito Gaudenzi, who stages polo matches around the world, has returned to the sandy pitch of his adopted home. CAPTION Beach Polo World Cup returns to the sands of the W South Beach Jan. 4-7. The polo palooza was a mix of fashion, parties and athleticism (both human and equine). Beach Polo first started in 2005 and ran until 2008. Now its founder Tito Gaudenzi, who stages polo matches around the world, has returned to the sandy pitch of his adopted home. Beach Polo World Cup returns to the sands of the W South Beach Jan. 4-7. The polo palooza was a mix of fashion, parties and athleticism (both human and equine). Beach Polo first started in 2005 and ran until 2008. Now its founder Tito Gaudenzi, who stages polo matches around the world, has returned to the sandy pitch of his adopted home. CAPTION DJ Khaled made an appearance at the grand opening of The Hideaway in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The hip hop record producer, record label executive, radio deejay and author was there to support his soon to be brother-in-law Michael Tuck, who owns The Hideaway. DJ Khaled made an appearance at the grand opening of The Hideaway in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The hip hop record producer, record label executive, radio deejay and author was there to support his soon to be brother-in-law Michael Tuck, who owns The Hideaway. CAPTION For a change it was the dudes working the runway at a fashion fundraiser at Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria mall. At the event 12 local philanthropic men go catwalking as they represent their charities. The evening was emceed by WSVN-TV news anchor Diana Diaz For a change it was the dudes working the runway at a fashion fundraiser at Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria mall. At the event 12 local philanthropic men go catwalking as they represent their charities. The evening was emceed by WSVN-TV news anchor Diana Diaz CAPTION The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364