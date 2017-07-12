Feast like a mad king or queen 'Game of Thrones'-style in South Florida

We enjoy plotting regicide and seizing the Iron Throne as much as the next Lannister, but only a feast will satisfy our appetites ahead of the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere this weekend.

There’s one fit for a dragon at Wynwood restaurant Beaker and Gray, which will celebrate the return of HBO’s fantasy epic this Sunday, July 16, with “Game of Thrones”-inspired dishes.

Through Sunday, the restaurant’s dinner menu will feature, if you can avoid cringing, the macabre-sounding Greyjoy Sausage ($13), which is sliced sausage served with peas, onions and rosemary-dusted roasted potatoes. (The name, fans may recall, alludes to a torture scene involving Theon Greyjoy and his anatomy.)

Beaker and Grey / Courtesy Beaker & Grey will serve Dragon's Blood Panna Cotta, made with raspberry, Key lime and white chocolate. Beaker & Grey will serve Dragon's Blood Panna Cotta, made with raspberry, Key lime and white chocolate. (Beaker and Grey / Courtesy)

Try not to fight a Whitewalker after quaffing these two cocktails: Castle Black ($11), or spiced rum with allspice dram, black orgeat and chocolate stout beer; and North of the Wall ($11), a blend of Żubrówka vodka, berry-pine nut cordial and “milk of the poppy.” Not sure what that is? Neither does Jon Snow.

For dessert, watch out for the Khaleesi while trying Dragon’s Blood Panna Cotta ($11), made with raspberry, Key lime and white chocolate. For reservations, which the restaurant recommends, call 305-699-2637 or go to BeakerAndGray.com. The restaurant is located at 2637 N. Miami Ave., in Miami.

If your “Game of Thrones” experience must be boozier than Littlefinger’s brothel, order the Mother of Dragons ($12) from Purdy Lounge, a fusion of tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, yellow chartreuse, pineapple, Peychaud Bitters and Amarena cherries. The drink will be offered July 14-16, and the bar is located at 1811 Purdy Ave., in Miami Beach. Call 305-531-4622 or go to PurdyLounge.com.

More alcohol will be flowing at Accomplice Ciderworks and Brewery (1023 N. Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach), which will offer a “Game of Thrones”-themed paint-and-sip event 6:45-9 p.m. Thursday, July 13. During the event ($26.50), drinkers can paint a Stark direwolf. All ciders and beers will be 30 percent off. Call 561-573-9047 or go to the Facebook event page.

“Everyone loves the Starks and everyone loves their direwolves,” says Melissa Mastrangelo, of Lantana, who organizes the paint-and-sip gathering titled Mobile Masterpieces. “Plus, you get to take home your painting once you’re finished.”

Now that winter is here on the show (but never in South Florida), why not speculate about Queen Cersei’s future reign and Arya Stark’s vengeance in public at Miami Beach bar Kill Your Idol (222 Espanola Way), which will host Season 7 watch parties for “Game of Thrones” at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16, and for the next six weeks. They’ll also be serving “Game of Thrones”-inspired craft beers from Ommegang Brewery. This year’s drinking game: Take a shot whenever Bran Stark has a vision, and don’t forget to pour one out for your favorite fallen characters.

