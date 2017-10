StripSteak / Courtesy

The Adult Candy Corn is made with Widow Jane Apple Wood Rye, Cointreau Noir, apple cider reduction, lemon juice, Allspice Dram, an egg white and "liquid candy corn." It's then garnished with three pieces of candy corn.

Location: StipSteak by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4780, Fontainebleau.com