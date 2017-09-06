Hurricane Irma: Find free water at these South Florida breweries

As bottled and filtered water flies off grocery-store shelves across South Florida in advance of Hurricane Irma, Tequesta Brewing Company in Tequesta will offer free filtered water from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The brewery (287 U.S. 1; 561-745-5000) will offer up to 5 gallons of filtered water for anyone who brings their own container, says Tequesta Brewing co-owner Fran Andrewlevich, who announced the water giveaway over Instagram at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Andrewlevich, of Jupiter, says he’s also offering free filtered water from 6 to 9 p.m. at his other brewery, Twisted Trunk (2000 PGA Blvd., #5506, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-671-2337). He expects to have enough water to accommodate up to 100 people at each brewery.

Steam Horse Brewing Company / Courtesy Fran Andrewlevich and Matt Webster own Tequesta Brewing Company, which is giving away filtered water on Sept. 6. Fran Andrewlevich and Matt Webster own Tequesta Brewing Company, which is giving away filtered water on Sept. 6. (Steam Horse Brewing Company / Courtesy)

“Everyone’s out of water. That’s what we keep hearing,” Andrewlevich says. “We have plenty to help out the community. We can fill up tanks with filtered water quickly. It’s our brewing water, the best water you can possibly get.”

Tequesta Brewing Company, as with other South Florida breweries, operates on a reverse-osmosis filtration system, which purges chlorine, iron, sulfur, manganese and other particles from tap water.

Here’s the fill list of participating breweries:

Broward County

Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company (3200 NW 23rd Ave., No. 500, Pompano Beach; 954-532-6964) will offer up to 5 gallons of filtered water from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, until supplies last.

LauderAle (3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711) is giving away up to 5 gallons 3 p.m.-midnight Sept. 6-7 while supplies last. The brewery has 600 gallons of filtered water on hand. Bring your own container.

26 Degree Brewing Company (2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach) will fill containers 2-11 p.m. Sept. 6-7 while supplies last. There is no filling cap. The brewery has 3,000 gallons of water on hand.

Palm Beach County

SaltWater Brewery (1701 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-865-5373) will fill up to 10 gallons per person noon-11 p.m. Sept. 6-7.

Copperpoint Brewing Company (151 Commerce Road, Boynton Beach; 561-508-7676) will fill any container noon-10 p.m. Sept. 6-7 while supplies last. There is no filling cap.

Devour Brewing Company (1500 SW 30th Ave., #4, Boynton Beach; 561-806-6011) will fill any container up to 5 gallons per person 4-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and 2-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, while supplies last.

NoBo Brewing Company (2901 NW Commerce Park Drive, Boynton Beach) will fill any container up to 5 gallons per person 3-7 p.m. Sept. 6-7 while supplies last. The brewery will be closed Friday.

Miami-Dade County

Concrete Beach Brewery (325 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-796-2727) will fill any container you bring (including growlers) noon-11 p.m. Sept. 6, but the brewery will be closed Thursday, Sept. 7.

For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.

CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION B Square Burger, Booze and Chops was voted by our readers as the best new restaurant in South Florida in our 2016 Best of South Florida series. B Square Burger, Booze and Chops was voted by our readers as the best new restaurant in South Florida in our 2016 Best of South Florida series. CAPTION Wawa fans, get ready for cheap gas, hoagies and free coffee at grand openings in Davie and Pompano Beach on July 27. Wawa fans, get ready for cheap gas, hoagies and free coffee at grand openings in Davie and Pompano Beach on July 27. CAPTION MOD Pizza is scheduled to open stores in Parkland, Coral Springs and Kendall this year. MOD Pizza is scheduled to open stores in Parkland, Coral Springs and Kendall this year. CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364