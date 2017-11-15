Miami Hurricanes' Turnover Chain becomes a beer

To celebrate the Miami Hurricanes’ success this football season, J. Wakefield Brewing will create a new India pale ale called Turnover. The name references the 10-karat-gold, Cuban link Turnover Chain that has been used this season to reward defensive players for forcing an interception or touchdown.

The chain has gone viral on social media, as the ’Canes have yet to lose a game this season. Fans and pets have been seen wearing replicas of the chain.

The beer will be a Northeast IPA, with citrus and floral notes.

Wakefield says he plans to brew the 30-barrel batch on Monday, Nov. 27. It should be ready the second week of December, and the Wynwood brewery is set to host a release party on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The IPA will be brewed in partnership with former Miami Hurricanes linebacker D.J. Williams, who was a member of the 2001-2002 national championship team.

The Turnover IPA will be available on draft and in cans. Wakefield says about 900 four-packs will be sold, with each costing $16. He says 90 kegs will be distributed across the tricounty area.

J. Wakefield Brewing is located at 120 NW 24th St., in Miami. Call 786-253-7779 or go to JWakefieldBrewing.com.

The Miami Hurricanes' Turnover Chain originated when defensive coordinator Manny Diaz wanted to find a way to reward his players for getting interceptions and fumbles. The 36-inch, 2.5-kilogram, 10-karat gold Cuban link chain has since become a national phenomenon, helped by the Hurricanes' success on the football field in 2017. Several Miami players have had the honor of wearing the chain in the moments after their big defensive play. Here are photos of the Turnover Chain in all of its glory.

