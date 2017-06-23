Boynton Beach's newest brewery, Non-Prophet, makes kombucha and ginger beer

Boynton Beach’s newest player on the brewery scene occupies a windowless warehouse in the middle of a growing beer district, where owner Chris Montelius makes daily batches of fermented brew.

But Non-Prophet Brewing Company doesn’t brew beer. It brews kombucha, a type of fermented beverage made with black or green tea and packed with probiotics. Montelius’ low-calorie drink — effervescent like soda but with less sugar and a dry, tangy finish — comes in five bottled flavors at his 2,000-square-foot brewery.

“In the Venn diagram of beverages, [kombucha] is where beer and soda overlap,” Montelius says. “It’s a grownup drink that you can just sip on, and the flavors and aromas are really great.”

Ryan Blanski / Courtesy A bottle of Non-Prophet Brewing Company's Blueberry Mint kombucha, on sale at the Boynton Beach brewery. A bottle of Non-Prophet Brewing Company's Blueberry Mint kombucha, on sale at the Boynton Beach brewery. (Ryan Blanski / Courtesy)

Montelius’ Non-Prophet Brewing Company, which opened in late April, shares the industrial neighborhood with fellow breweries Due South, Copperpoint, NOBO and Devour. By opening the brewery here, in a cluster of warehouses one block west of I-95 north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, Montelius, 35, hopes to steer more craft-beer drinkers toward the funky-smelling tonic.

Montelius, who also sells ginger beer at Non-Prophet, learned to home-brew kombucha after seeing the beverage soar in popularity in Washington and Oregon. Kombucha has been hailed as a cure-all for everything from stomach ulcers to low sex drive, but scientific research doesn’t support those claims.

Montelius doesn’t tout those claims, either, naming his brewery “Non-Prophet” as a wink to the pseudo-mysticism tied to kombucha’s dubious health benefits.

“Fermentation is an art and a science, but it’s not magic, sorry,” Montelius says. “Still, bacteria is not a bad thing. I’m not a doctor, and I’m not marketing a medicine, but a drink that happens to be lower calorie for you.”

Non-Prophet’s flavors so far include Strawberry Basil, Blueberry Mint, Passionfruit and Raspberry Lime and Ginger. There’s also a Dry-Hopped version made with hops, a nod to Montelius’ former job working for West Palm Beach-based beer distributor Brown Distributing Company.

Non-Prophet’s kombucha is sold in 16-ounce bottles ($5) at the brewery or on draft at multiple bars and stores, including Green Bar and Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, Park Tavern in Delray Beach, and MIA Beer Co. and Boxelder in Miami. Non-Prophet also offers growler fills ($9 for 32 ounce, $15 for 64 ounces), and Montelius says he plans to add a “retail space,” as opposed to a taproom, to hold more visitors. (Visitors must bring their own growlers.)

Non-Prophet Brewing Company is the latest kombuchamaker to open in South Florida, but it’s not the first. It joins One Kombucha Brewery in Palm Beach Gardens, Kombulicious in Oakland Park and others.

Non-Prophet Brewing Company is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2910 NW Commerce Park Drive, No. 5, in Boynton Beach. Call 786-300-8578 or go to NonprophetBrewing.com.

