Baja Cafe

Baja Cafe / Courtesy

Tequila lovers, brace yourselves. Margarita flavors feature regular (lemon-lime), strawberry, peach, raspberry, mango and melon.

Baja Cafe offers about 400 types of tequila. Bartenders make the margarita mix in-house, and you can choose the kind of tequila you want in your drink. The place also has two-for-one deals on any tequila drink every Wednesday.

1310 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach; 954-596-1305; BajaCafeDeerfield.com

