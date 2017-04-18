Rum, don't walk, to Miami Rum Fest

Rum drinkers will unite at the Miami Rum Fest and Trade Expo, taking place April 22-23 at the Miami Airport Convention Center. The event is designed for rum enthusiasts, connoisseurs and producers alike.

Guests can sample rum from countries such as Madagascar, Belize and Panama at the Grand Tasting. Rare and vintage rums from private collections will be served at the VIP Tasting Bar. All ticket holders will be able to check out seminars and the American Rum Portfolio, which showcases rum from across the United States.

The Miami Rum and Trade Expo will host Tiki Night at the Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Ap Miami Rum and Trade Expo / Courtesy The Miami Rum and Trade Expo will host Tiki Night at the Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 19. The Miami Rum and Trade Expo will host Tiki Night at the Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 19. (Miami Rum and Trade Expo / Courtesy)

Additional events will take place this week throughout South Florida, including a Tiki Night at the Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 19, with tiki-drink specials, rum tastings and a show. Guests will also receive a free cocktail.

The Miami Rum Fest and Trade Expo will take place 1-6 p.m. April 22-23 at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave. Tickets start at $75. Call 707-278-6736 or go to MiamiRumFest.com.